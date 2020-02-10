shutterstock_586741628

Shore Medical Center

BALLENA-CAMPOS-BISONO — To Stacy Ballena Campos and Jahnny Bisono, of Northfield, a daughter, Dec. 14.

FRY-GALE — To Cheryl Fry and Edward Gale Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 16.

O’NEAL — To Bethany and Jared O’Neal, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 17.

NGUYEN-THACH HOANG — To Thini Nguyen and Johnny Thach Hoang, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 17.

IANNACE-HEILMAN — To Gina Iannace and James Heilman, of Palermo, Upper Township, a daughter, Dec. 18.

O’HARA — To Kaitlin and Thomas O’Hara Jr., of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 18.

SCHUMAN-YOUNG — To Katelynn Schuman and DJ Young, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 19.

HANDY-RICE — To Sophonia Handy and Arnold Rice, of Hammonton, a daughter, Dec. 19.

TURNBULL — To Allison and Alex Turnbull, of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 22.

GERIA — To Kimberly and Leonard Geria, of Linwood, a son, Dec. 23.

RODGERS — To Katharine and Brian Rodgers Jr., of Belleplain, Dennis Township, a daughter, Dec. 25.

READY — To Loren and Thomas Ready Jr., of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 25.

LOPEZ — To Jessica and Danny Lopez, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 25.

JONES-MARSH — To Lauren Jones and Christopher Marsh, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Dec. 27.

HARMON-PANNELL — To Tiera Harmon and Shaheed Pannell, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 30.

STACKHOUSE — To Jenna and Ryan Stackhouse, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 30.

SALVO-GIANGRECO — To Lauren Salvo and Joseph Giangreco, of Margate, a daughter, Dec. 31.

SZCZUR — To Natalie and Matthew Szczur, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 1.

KNOLL — To Heather and Bruce Knoll Jr., of Dennisville, a son, Jan. 1.

MARRONE — To Colleen and Thomas Marrone, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 2.

DRZASZCZ — To Maria and Chris Drzaszcz, of Hammonton, a son, Jan. 2.

FLORESTAL — To Stephane and Jean W. Florestal, of Landisville, a son, Jan. 3.

WALKER — To Dawn and Daniel Walker, of Linwood, a son, Jan. 3.

DESSICINO — To Gigi and Joseph Dessicino, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 3.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments