Shore Medical Center
BALLENA-CAMPOS-BISONO — To Stacy Ballena Campos and Jahnny Bisono, of Northfield, a daughter, Dec. 14.
FRY-GALE — To Cheryl Fry and Edward Gale Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 16.
O’NEAL — To Bethany and Jared O’Neal, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 17.
NGUYEN-THACH HOANG — To Thini Nguyen and Johnny Thach Hoang, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 17.
IANNACE-HEILMAN — To Gina Iannace and James Heilman, of Palermo, Upper Township, a daughter, Dec. 18.
O’HARA — To Kaitlin and Thomas O’Hara Jr., of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 18.
SCHUMAN-YOUNG — To Katelynn Schuman and DJ Young, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 19.
HANDY-RICE — To Sophonia Handy and Arnold Rice, of Hammonton, a daughter, Dec. 19.
TURNBULL — To Allison and Alex Turnbull, of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 22.
GERIA — To Kimberly and Leonard Geria, of Linwood, a son, Dec. 23.
RODGERS — To Katharine and Brian Rodgers Jr., of Belleplain, Dennis Township, a daughter, Dec. 25.
READY — To Loren and Thomas Ready Jr., of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 25.
LOPEZ — To Jessica and Danny Lopez, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 25.
JONES-MARSH — To Lauren Jones and Christopher Marsh, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Dec. 27.
HARMON-PANNELL — To Tiera Harmon and Shaheed Pannell, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 30.
STACKHOUSE — To Jenna and Ryan Stackhouse, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 30.
SALVO-GIANGRECO — To Lauren Salvo and Joseph Giangreco, of Margate, a daughter, Dec. 31.
SZCZUR — To Natalie and Matthew Szczur, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 1.
KNOLL — To Heather and Bruce Knoll Jr., of Dennisville, a son, Jan. 1.
MARRONE — To Colleen and Thomas Marrone, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 2.
DRZASZCZ — To Maria and Chris Drzaszcz, of Hammonton, a son, Jan. 2.
FLORESTAL — To Stephane and Jean W. Florestal, of Landisville, a son, Jan. 3.
WALKER — To Dawn and Daniel Walker, of Linwood, a son, Jan. 3.
DESSICINO — To Gigi and Joseph Dessicino, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 3.
