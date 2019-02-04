Cape Regional Medical Center
MOYA — To Pamela Torres and Alexander Moya, of North Cape May, a son, Jan. 14.
GODWIN — To Shmarea Godwin, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 16.
HAYES-GODWIN — To Angelica Hayes and Daniel Godwin, of Whitesboro, a son, Jan. 19.
ANGELINO-BROWN — To Erica Angelino and Barrett Brown, of Rio Grande, a son, Jan. 24.
MARKER-PALKO — To Amber Marker and Matthew Palko, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Jan. 25.
Southern Ocean Medical Center
SCHEINER-TOMALA — To Tristin Scheiner and Dennis Tomala, of Forked River, a son, Oct. 3.
WIXNER-CALLAHAN — To Trinity Wixner and Robert Callahan, of Beachwood, a son, Nov. 3.
DWYER — To Melissa and James Dwyer, of Tuckerton, a son, Nov. 6.
ALBERTSON — To Deanna and Christopher Albertson, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 10.
RIVAS-CASTELLANOS — To Kaitlyn Rivas and Marc Castellanos, of Barnegat, a daughter, Nov. 11.
WORTZ-WILLIAMS — To Brianna Wortz and Junior Williams, of Lanoka Harbor, a son and a daughter, Nov. 16.
STRAUSS-DELANEY — To Mandy Strauss and Shane Delaney, of Forked River, a son, Nov. 18.
VENIER — To Bobbie and John Venier, of Barnegat, a son, Nov. 20.
ALVAREZ-GRUBB — To Zonia Alvarez and William Grubb, of Barnegat, a son, Nov. 20.
KELLNER-FOSTER — To Melanie Kellner and Mark Foster, of Toms River, a son, Dec. 3.
JAMES — To Denise and Craig James, of Waretown, a daughter, Dec. 17.
TROTTA — To Amy Trotta, of Manahawkin, a son, Dec. 19.
GORAL — To Ashley and David Goral, of Bayville, a son, Dec. 21.