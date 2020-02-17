shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

CAMPER-LUSTER — To Amanda Camper and David Luster, of Mays Landing, a son, Jan. 28.

MASON-ABDULLAH — To Hafiyah Mason and Abdur Abdullah, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 29.

HAYES — To Yavonne and Michael Hayes, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 29.

TALIAFERRO-POTEAT — To Robin Taliaferro and Marzavier Poteat, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 30.

HEARON-JORGENSON — To Hannah Hearon and Cody Jorgenson, of North Wildwood, a daughter, Jan. 30.

SAMPLE-MURPHY — To Gabrielle Sample and Syief Murphy, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 30.

SANTIAGO-JOHNSON — To Aracelis Santiago and Lamarr Johnson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 31.

CHAN — To Katiuska and Kirron Chan, of Absecon, a daughter, Feb. 1.

PRICE — To Mercedes Price, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 1.

AIKENS-EVERETT — To Karen Aikens and Kenneth Everett, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 2.

THOMPSON-DORMEVIL — To Kashaunah Thompson and Eric Dormevil, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 2.

SWAIN-BOWEN — To Katlyn Swain and Tyler Bowen, of Ventnor, a daughter, Feb. 2.

AABID-WARREN — To Mushirah Aabid and Lonnie Warren, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 2.

STOKES-MARLOW — To Angelina Stokes and Kenneth Marlow Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 3.

