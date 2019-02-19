shutterstock_586741628

LU-DO — To An Lu and Linh Do, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 29.

STURGIS-FARNSWORTH — To Jessica Sturgis and Douglas Farnsworth, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 29.

DeSHIELDS — To Kelli Hoff and Eric DeShields, of North Cape May, a daughter, Jan. 29.

NELSON-JOHNSON — To Valerie Nelson and Olajuwon Johnson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 30.

VASQUEZ-FERMIN — To Nancy Vasquez and Henry Fermin, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 30.

BIBI-MEHMOOD — To Shagufta Bibi and Faizon Mehmood, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 31.

NICHOLAS-RODRIGUEZ — To Chelsie Nicholas and Fernando Rodriguez, of Rio Grande, a son, Jan. 31.

ROMAN-ROMERO-PEREZ — To Maraya Roman and Jose Romero-Perez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 31.

LARK-WHITE — To Ronnette Lark and Dominic White, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 1.

BRIGGS — To Sara Kandrovi and Patrick Briggs, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 2.

MOYA-VILLAFRANCA-HERNANDEZ-VASQUEZ — To Sara Moya-VillaFranca and Said Hernandez-Vasquez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 2.

GOLOMB-WIDECRANTZ — To Nicole Golomb and Trebor Widecrantz, of Egg Harbor Township, twins — a daughter and a son, Feb. 4.

ENDICOTT — To Staci DiMattia and Matthew Endicott, of Somers Point, a daughter, Feb. 5.

MURPHY-YOUNG — To Romia Murphy and Marcus Young, of Absecon, a son, Feb. 5.

CONOVER-LINCOLN — To Kristin Conover and Brian Lincoln, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 6.

HADLEY — To Rachel Kiefer and Adam Hadley, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 6.

MORELLO — To Alexis Houck and EJ Morello, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 6.

REILLY-BETHEA — To Jacquelyn Reilly and Marcus Bethea II, of Ventnor, a son, Feb. 7.

MASON-ABDULLAH — To Hafiyah Mason and Abdur Abdullah, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 7.

SCHROER — To Amber Schloeder and Bryan Schroer, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 9.

AGUDELO-VELASQUEZ-CALAMBAS-PACHECO — To Jessica Agudelo-Velasquez and Jhon Calambas-Pacheco, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 10.

GREEN — To Robin Green, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 10.

WILLIAMSON — To Shakima Smith and Gerald Williamson, of Atlantic City, twin sons, Feb. 10.

