LU-DO — To An Lu and Linh Do, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 29.
STURGIS-FARNSWORTH — To Jessica Sturgis and Douglas Farnsworth, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 29.
DeSHIELDS — To Kelli Hoff and Eric DeShields, of North Cape May, a daughter, Jan. 29.
NELSON-JOHNSON — To Valerie Nelson and Olajuwon Johnson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 30.
VASQUEZ-FERMIN — To Nancy Vasquez and Henry Fermin, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 30.
BIBI-MEHMOOD — To Shagufta Bibi and Faizon Mehmood, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 31.
NICHOLAS-RODRIGUEZ — To Chelsie Nicholas and Fernando Rodriguez, of Rio Grande, a son, Jan. 31.
ROMAN-ROMERO-PEREZ — To Maraya Roman and Jose Romero-Perez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 31.
LARK-WHITE — To Ronnette Lark and Dominic White, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 1.
BRIGGS — To Sara Kandrovi and Patrick Briggs, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 2.
MOYA-VILLAFRANCA-HERNANDEZ-VASQUEZ — To Sara Moya-VillaFranca and Said Hernandez-Vasquez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 2.
GOLOMB-WIDECRANTZ — To Nicole Golomb and Trebor Widecrantz, of Egg Harbor Township, twins — a daughter and a son, Feb. 4.
ENDICOTT — To Staci DiMattia and Matthew Endicott, of Somers Point, a daughter, Feb. 5.
MURPHY-YOUNG — To Romia Murphy and Marcus Young, of Absecon, a son, Feb. 5.
CONOVER-LINCOLN — To Kristin Conover and Brian Lincoln, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 6.
HADLEY — To Rachel Kiefer and Adam Hadley, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 6.
MORELLO — To Alexis Houck and EJ Morello, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 6.
REILLY-BETHEA — To Jacquelyn Reilly and Marcus Bethea II, of Ventnor, a son, Feb. 7.
MASON-ABDULLAH — To Hafiyah Mason and Abdur Abdullah, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 7.
SCHROER — To Amber Schloeder and Bryan Schroer, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 9.
AGUDELO-VELASQUEZ-CALAMBAS-PACHECO — To Jessica Agudelo-Velasquez and Jhon Calambas-Pacheco, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 10.
GREEN — To Robin Green, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 10.
WILLIAMSON — To Shakima Smith and Gerald Williamson, of Atlantic City, twin sons, Feb. 10.