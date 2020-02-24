shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

BAXTER-GREENE — To Valencia Baxter and Khalif Greene, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 5.

CENTINARO — To Hana and Joseph Centinaro, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 5.

BANKOWSKI-WOSHNAK — To Hailey Bankowski and James Woshnak, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 6.

SOLARZANO-COLEMAN — To Sabrina Solarzano and Clarence Coleman, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 6.

MASON — To Nada and Michael Mason, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 7.

SUMMERS-CROSS — To Natayna Summers and Octavian Cross, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Feb. 7.

GUZMAN-MARTINEZ — To Isamar Guzman-Martinez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 7.

SCIPPIO-STRINGER — To Tammy Scippio and Anrich Stringer, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Feb. 7.

JACKSON — To Harmony Joy and Christopher Jackson, of Lakehurst, a son, Feb. 8.

Cape Regional Medical Center

MILLER-SCOTT — To Ashley Miller and Daniel Scott, of Wildwood, a daughter, Jan. 26.

GAMBLE-MILLER — To Taylor Gamble and John Miller, of Villas, a son, Jan. 26.

MONTALVO-McCLOSKEY — To Gabriela Montalvo and Seamus McCloskey, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 27.

PALMER — To Kerri Marker and Matthew Palmer, of Villas, a daughter, Jan. 31.

WILLIAMS — To Gianna Williams, of Wildwood, a son, Feb. 1.

DOYLE-RICHARDS — To Molly Doyle and Travis Richards, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 4.

McNEIL-BENNETT — To Domonique McNeil and Nequan Bennett, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Feb. 7.

Shore Medical Center

GARCIA-ROGERS — To Mivelisse Garcia and Dennis Rogers, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 25.

