AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

MASSEY — To Dy’shai and Curtis Massey, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 2.

HAUCK-ROBINSON — To Michele Hauck and Daniell Robinson, of Wildwood, a son, Jan. 2.

RICKARDS-WASHINGTON — To Nyleen Rickards and Damon Washington, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 3.

LAIGAIE — To Danielle and Jesse Laigaie, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 3.

DORSEY — To Sonjah Dorsey, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 3.

LOATMAN-THOMPSON — To Antrania Loatman and Omar Thompson, of Millville, a daughter, Jan. 4.

GEORGIEVA-FATA — To Gergana Georgieva and Francesco Fata, of Brigantine, a son, Jan. 4.

ROSADO-BOLIVAR-ZAPATA — To Jeanelys Rosado and Cristian Bolivar-Zapata, of Ventnor, a son, Jan. 4.

FERRONTO — To Grace and Brandon Ferronto, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 4.

PASTRANA — To Gabriela Pastrana, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 5.

TRAPP-DOYLE — To Brittney Trapp and Michael Doyle, of Tuckerton, a daughter, Jan. 5.

POLLARD — To Rosangelica and Brandon Pollard Sr., of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 5.

EDWARDS — To Imani Edwards, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 6.

WASHINGTON-WHITE-BURRELL — To Rebecca Washington-White and Mark Burrell, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Jan. 6.

COLLET — To Lindsey and Howard Collet Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 7.

STREET — To Alexandra and Daniel Street, of Del Haven, a daughter, Jan. 7.

WEBB-WHITE — To Samantha Webb and Jeremy White, of Somers Point, a son, Jan. 7.

CAPPELLA — To Veronica and Domenic Cappella Jr., of Northfield, a daughter, Jan. 7.

OLIVER-SMITH — To Kay’La Oliver and Rashard Smith, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 7.

GOMEZ-ORELLANA — To Lessy Gomez and Edin Orellana, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 8.

CRUSH-YATES — To Kathryn Crush and Connor Yates, of Barnegat, a daughter, Jan. 8.

PAREKH — To Ritukumar and Brijesh Parekh, of Absecon, a son, Jan. 12.

HANDY-HINES — To Aisha Handy and Heriberto Hines, of Hammonton, a son, Jan. 12.

BLUNT-TORIAN — To Bria Blunt and Jerry Torian II, of Galloway, a son, Jan. 13.

HOFF-LIEGGI — To Devon Hoff and Connor Lieggi, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 15.

HIDLAY-TOTORO — To Rachael Hidlay and Louis Totoro Jr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 16.

SALERNO — To Jennifer and Michael Salerno, of Linwood, a son, Jan. 16.

PHILLIPS-TURNER — To Britteni Phillips and Lemuel Turner, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 17.

BOONE — To Ebony Boone, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 18.

ACOSTA — To Ashley and Issan Acosta, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 18.

SCHAFFER — To Danielle and Jerry Schaffer, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 18.

DeMARCO — To Katie and Robert DeMarco, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 19.

THOMAS-SANFORD — To Ashley Thomas and David Sanford Jr., of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 20.

HUFF-QUEEN — To Robin Huff and Joshine Queen, of Rio Grande, a son, Jan. 20.

JEFFRIES-HARVEY — To Shadiyah Jeffries and Erick Harvey, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 20.

OSASIO-LANDOR-MARCH — To Kimberly Osasio-Landor and Neil March, of Mays Landing, a son, Jan. 20.

GIGLIO-CANNON — To Ana Giglio and William Cannon, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Jan. 21.

MORALES-RODRIGUEZ — To Edelys Morales and Manuel Rodriguez, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Jan. 21.

Cape Regional Medical Center

ACEVEDO-VALENTIN — To Ines Acevedo and Robert Valentin, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 4.

McANANEY — To Amanda and Kevin McAnaney, of Erma, a son, Jan. 5.

DOBBINS-ALBERTSON — To Megan Dobbins and Michael Albertson, of Dorothy, a daughter, Jan. 8.

GREEN-DAVIS — To Daneen Green and Julius Davis, of Wildwood, a son, Jan. 10.

McCULLEN-PEARSON — To Amanda McCullen and Michael Pearson, of Townbank, a daughter, Jan. 12.

GREMMINGER-LOVE — To Sarah Gremminger and Johnny Love, of Whitesboro, a son, Jan. 14.

