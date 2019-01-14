AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
D’AMBROSIO-CONOVER — To Amber D’Ambrosio and Jordan Conover, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Jan. 1.
HARRIS — To Danielle and Anthony Harris, of Rio Grande, a son, Jan. 1.
McINTOSH — To Amy and Duralle McIntosh, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 1.
CASTILLOVEITIA — To Samantha and Luis Castilloveitia, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 2.
ZAID-SHIEKMAN — To Stephanie Zaid and Robert Shiekman, of Northfield, a son, Jan. 3.
RABEN — To Leonie and Nicholas Raben, of Mays Landing, a son, Jan. 3.
JOURDAIN — To Alissa Jourdain, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 4.
BURNS — To Shawndae Burns, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 4.
QUINTERO-TECUAPETLA-PEREZ-CARRANZA — To Maricela Quintero-Tecuapetla and Angel Perez-Carranza, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 4.
WATSON — To Aprica and Todd Watson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 4.
ALI-NELLOM-PETTUS — To Nyan Ali-Nellom and Danie Pettus, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 4.
PONCE-RIVERA-MARTINEZ — To Rixi Ponce-Rivera and Anderson Martinez, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 4.
CRUZ-RAMIREZ-FLORES — To Haislyn Cruz-Ramirez and Kevin Flores, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 5.
TORRES-REYES — To Kimberly Torres and Enger Reyes, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 6.
NIEVES-RESTO — To Judith Nieves and Miguel Resto, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 6.
RUBERTON — To Kimberly and Matthew Ruberton, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 6.
Shore Medical Center
TERRONES-MEJIA — To Hillary Terrones and Manuel Mejia, of Absecon, a daughter, Nov. 29.
LINDSAY — To Julia and Scott Lindsay, of Somers Point, a son, Nov. 29.
FOGGAN — To Jenna and William Foggan, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 30.
HARING — To Sarah and Timothy Haring, of South Dennis, a son, Nov. 30.
VARRELMANN — To Alison and Gregory Varrelmann, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 2.
CAPILLE — To Caitlin and John Capille Jr., of Northfield, a son, Dec. 2.
CERES — To Sarah and Tyce Ceres, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 3.
McDERMOTT-GOOD — To Kyra McDermott and Richard Good Jr., of Sweetwater, a daughter, Dec. 3.