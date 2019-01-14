shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

D’AMBROSIO-CONOVER — To Amber D’Ambrosio and Jordan Conover, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Jan. 1.

HARRIS — To Danielle and Anthony Harris, of Rio Grande, a son, Jan. 1.

McINTOSH — To Amy and Duralle McIntosh, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 1.

CASTILLOVEITIA — To Samantha and Luis Castilloveitia, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 2.

ZAID-SHIEKMAN — To Stephanie Zaid and Robert Shiekman, of Northfield, a son, Jan. 3.

RABEN — To Leonie and Nicholas Raben, of Mays Landing, a son, Jan. 3.

JOURDAIN — To Alissa Jourdain, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 4.

BURNS — To Shawndae Burns, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 4.

QUINTERO-TECUAPETLA-PEREZ-CARRANZA — To Maricela Quintero-Tecuapetla and Angel Perez-Carranza, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 4.

WATSON — To Aprica and Todd Watson, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 4.

ALI-NELLOM-PETTUS — To Nyan Ali-Nellom and Danie Pettus, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 4.

PONCE-RIVERA-MARTINEZ — To Rixi Ponce-Rivera and Anderson Martinez, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 4.

CRUZ-RAMIREZ-FLORES — To Haislyn Cruz-Ramirez and Kevin Flores, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 5.

TORRES-REYES — To Kimberly Torres and Enger Reyes, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 6.

NIEVES-RESTO — To Judith Nieves and Miguel Resto, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 6.

RUBERTON — To Kimberly and Matthew Ruberton, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 6.

Shore Medical Center

TERRONES-MEJIA — To Hillary Terrones and Manuel Mejia, of Absecon, a daughter, Nov. 29.

LINDSAY — To Julia and Scott Lindsay, of Somers Point, a son, Nov. 29.

FOGGAN — To Jenna and William Foggan, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 30.

HARING — To Sarah and Timothy Haring, of South Dennis, a son, Nov. 30.

VARRELMANN — To Alison and Gregory Varrelmann, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 2.

CAPILLE — To Caitlin and John Capille Jr., of Northfield, a son, Dec. 2.

CERES — To Sarah and Tyce Ceres, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 3.

McDERMOTT-GOOD — To Kyra McDermott and Richard Good Jr., of Sweetwater, a daughter, Dec. 3.

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments