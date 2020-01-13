shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

THOMAS-ANDERSON — To Benneca Thomas and Steve Anderson, of Smithville, a daughter, Dec. 25.

JABIER-MORALES-SANTIAGO — To Kristiana Jabier and Joe Morales-Santiago, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 25.

ENGLISH-BLACKWELL — To Ryshakeda English and Marcus Blackwell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 25.

SCHINDLER-BHAGWANDEEN — To Melissa Schindler and Anthony Bhagwandeen, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 26.

MATIC — To April and Albert Matic, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 26.

SERRANO-MEZA-RIOS — To Nansi Serrano and Francisco Meza-Rios, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 27.

CRUZ-CARMONA — To Maria Cruz and Alejandro Carmona, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 27.

LORD — To Lisa and James Lord, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 29.

HALLGREEN-EVANS — To Lauran Hallgreen and George Evans, of Oceanview, a son, Dec. 29.

LEWIS — To Lakeisha Lewis, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 29.

AMILANI-CINTRON — To Ariel Amilani and Angel Cintron, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 30.

RICKETTS-GARCIA — To Rikki-Lee Ricketts and Jeremy Garcia, of Absecon, a daughter, Dec. 30.

JOHNSON — To Kelly and Nick Johnson, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 30.

JAN-AWAN — To Saima Jan and Tahir Awan, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 31.

TORO-ALE — To Alyssa Toro and Nicholas Ale, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 31.

Cape Regional Medical Center

COOMBS-TRACEY — To Keily Rose Coombs and Scott Tracey, of North Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 16.

RODRIGUEZ-BANKS — To Victoria Rodriguez and Jarrett Banks, of Wildwood, a daughter, Dec. 18.

JOHNSON-GAVIN — To Ashley Johnson and Johnny Gavin, of North Wildwood, a son, Dec. 18.

PECK — To Johanna and Robert Peck, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 20.

EDWARDS — To Erika and John Edwards, of Del Haven, a daughter, Dec. 30.

