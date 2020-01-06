AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
FIORE — To Alicia Fiore, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 18.
McCRAY-COOK — To Arkadia McCray and Lawrence Cook, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 19.
QURAISHI-SANTOS — To Rabecca Quraishi and Andy Santos, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 19.
D’ANGELO — To Tam and Dominic D’Angelo, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 20.
ACE — To Kendall and Chris Ace, of West Creek, a son, Dec. 21.
GARRETT-HENDERSON — To Jamila Garrett and Steven Henderson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 22.
GLADNEY-LINN — To Amanda Gladney and Brett Linn, of Williamstown, a daughter, Dec. 22.
CARNEY-VANDENBURGH — To Barbara Carney and John VanDenburgh, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 23.
MARTIN — To Maureen and Daniel Martin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 23.
REYES-GONZALEZ — To Ivelisse Reyes and Javier Gonzalez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 23.
Shore Medical Center
GUERRIERI — To Alexa and Robert Guerrieri, of Absecon, a son, Sept. 27.
HARGROVE-PATTERSON — To Zinia Hargrove and Richard Patterson lll, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 6.
HOYOS-CRUZ — To Josephine Hoyos and Angel David Pacheco Cruz, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 17.
LONGNECKER — To Krysta and Nicholas Longnecker, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.
WISE — To Julie and Frank Wise, of Steelmantown, a son, Oct. 21.
DOUGLAS — To Catherine and Matthew Douglas, of Northfield, twin daughters, Oct. 22.
CORTES-NEWMAN — To Thalia Cortes and Brian Newman Jr., of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 22.
RAGER — To Hollie and Shane Rager, of Winslow, a daughter, Oct. 23.
COLWELL — To Maggie and Robert Colwell, of South Dennis, a son, Oct. 23.
HANDLOVSKY-HUNT — To Samantha Handlovsky and Brian Hunt, of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 27.
WATERS — To Traci and Randy Waters, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 27.
GROSS-SHERWOOD — To Miriam Gross and Michael Edward Sherwood, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 28.
HOU-LIANG — To Peipei Hou and Tiaulin Liang, of Linwood, a son, Oct. 28.
RIEXINGER — To Meghan and Luther Riexinger, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 29.
ACOSTA-APONTE — To Carmen Acosta and Daniel Aponte, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 29.
VAN HORN — To Alexis and Erik Van Horn, of Seaville, a son, Oct 30.
KEELER — To Kelly and Christopher Keeler, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 30.
ORTIZ-SHAH — To Zomara Ortiz and Mohsin Shah, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 31.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}No hometown given, checking with hospital:{/span}
KELLEY-ERNST — To Brittany Kelley and Zachary Ernst, a son, Oct. 17.
Contact: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.