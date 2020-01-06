shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

FIORE — To Alicia Fiore, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 18.

McCRAY-COOK — To Arkadia McCray and Lawrence Cook, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 19.

QURAISHI-SANTOS — To Rabecca Quraishi and Andy Santos, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 19.

D’ANGELO — To Tam and Dominic D’Angelo, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 20.

ACE — To Kendall and Chris Ace, of West Creek, a son, Dec. 21.

GARRETT-HENDERSON — To Jamila Garrett and Steven Henderson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 22.

GLADNEY-LINN — To Amanda Gladney and Brett Linn, of Williamstown, a daughter, Dec. 22.

CARNEY-VANDENBURGH — To Barbara Carney and John VanDenburgh, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 23.

MARTIN — To Maureen and Daniel Martin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 23.

REYES-GONZALEZ — To Ivelisse Reyes and Javier Gonzalez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 23.

Shore Medical Center

GUERRIERI — To Alexa and Robert Guerrieri, of Absecon, a son, Sept. 27.

HARGROVE-PATTERSON — To Zinia Hargrove and Richard Patterson lll, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 6.

HOYOS-CRUZ — To Josephine Hoyos and Angel David Pacheco Cruz, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 17.

LONGNECKER — To Krysta and Nicholas Longnecker, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.

WISE — To Julie and Frank Wise, of Steelmantown, a son, Oct. 21.

DOUGLAS — To Catherine and Matthew Douglas, of Northfield, twin daughters, Oct. 22.

CORTES-NEWMAN — To Thalia Cortes and Brian Newman Jr., of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 22.

RAGER — To Hollie and Shane Rager, of Winslow, a daughter, Oct. 23.

COLWELL — To Maggie and Robert Colwell, of South Dennis, a son, Oct. 23.

HANDLOVSKY-HUNT — To Samantha Handlovsky and Brian Hunt, of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 27.

WATERS — To Traci and Randy Waters, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 27.

GROSS-SHERWOOD — To Miriam Gross and Michael Edward Sherwood, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 28.

HOU-LIANG — To Peipei Hou and Tiaulin Liang, of Linwood, a son, Oct. 28.

RIEXINGER — To Meghan and Luther Riexinger, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 29.

ACOSTA-APONTE — To Carmen Acosta and Daniel Aponte, of Northfield, a son, Oct. 29.

VAN HORN — To Alexis and Erik Van Horn, of Seaville, a son, Oct 30.

KEELER — To Kelly and Christopher Keeler, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 30.

ORTIZ-SHAH — To Zomara Ortiz and Mohsin Shah, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 31.

{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}No hometown given, checking with hospital:{/span}

KELLEY-ERNST — To Brittany Kelley and Zachary Ernst, a son, Oct. 17.

Contact: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Load comments