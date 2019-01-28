AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
ANDERSON — To Jacqueline and Bryan Anderson, of Lower Bank, a son, Jan. 14.
FISHER-HARPER — To Onjale-Merakal Fisher and Antwan Harper, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 14.
MYERS — To Dawn and William Myers, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 14.
SILOT-AVILES — To Micah Silot and Luis Aviles, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 14.
BEISHER — To Michelle and Norman Beisher, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 15.
SANCHEZ-VAZQUEZ-SOLANO-RAMOS — To Clara Sanchez-Vazquez and Enrique Solano-Ramos, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 15.
GIAMMELLA-LANDICINI — To Jessica Giammella and Jesse Landicini, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Jan. 16.
JOHNSON-DERRY — To Felicia Johnson and Shafi Derry, of Northfield, a son, Jan. 16.
PAWLUS — To Kimberly Player and Fabio Pawlus Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 16.
POLYNICE-MOISE — To Schella Polynice and Gener Moise, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 16.
TUNIS-MASON — To Rebecca Tunis and Jesse Mason, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 16.
GREEN-SMALLWOOD — To Jessica Green and Ryan Smallwood, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 17.
ROSADO-DONALDSON — To Cassandra Rosado and Anthony Donaldson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 17.
NAYLOR — To Amanda and Jonathan Naylor, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 19.
DELPIANO-MARTIN — To Desiree DelPiano and Joaquin Martin, of Hammonton, a daughter, Jan. 20.
SCHULTZ — To Tiwa and Casey Schultz, of Brigantine, a daughter, Jan. 20.
KELLY-SOTO — To Angelica Kelly and Jorge Soto, of Galloway Township, twin daughters, Jan. 20.
Shore Medical Center
WELDON — To Molly Weldon, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 17.
LONG — To Lauren and Jonathan Long, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Dec. 18.
JEFFRIES — To Megan and Christian Jeffries, of Hammonton, a son, Dec. 18.
PRIOR-SPEIGEL — To Christine Prior and Kevin Speigel, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 19.
MEUSE-HEADDY — To Nicole Meuse and James Headdy III, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 19.
REICHERT — To Nicole and Ronald Reichert, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 19.
FLYNN-OBERLY — To Autumn Flynn and Ryan Oberly, of Cape May County, a son, Dec. 20.
LENTINI-SCALZOTT — To Jenna Lentini and Charles Scalzott, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 23.
VALERIO — To Licelot and Hector Valerio, of Northfield, a daughter, Dec. 24.
BUTLER — To Kelly Butler, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 26.
DELANEY-SATATHITE — To Kara Delaney and Joseph Satathite, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 27.
CHASE-ERNST — To Jessica Chase and John Ernst, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 27.
KEEFER — To Lisa and Matt Keefer, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 27.
KEYS-SHOCKLEY — To Amber Keys and Renardo Shockley Jr., of Ocean View, a daughter, Dec. 27.
SEIFERT — To Kate and Sean Seifert, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Dec. 28.
VELEZ — To Amber and Joseph Velez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 28.
HENDERSON-BLUE — To Shakira Henderson and Terry Blue, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 28.
PETER — To Jennifer Evers-Peter and H. McLane Peter III, of Beesleys Point, a daughter, Dec. 28.
O’NEILL — To Nicole Morrisey-O’Neill and Brian O’Neill, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 29.
RIDGWAY — To Kymberly and James Ridgway, of North Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 31.
BUCKCHETSKY — To Rachel Buckchetsky, of Ocean View, a daughter, Jan. 1.
NELSON-PIERRE — To Fabiola Nelson and Guy Claude Pierre, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 1.
GOGOL — To Danielle and Damian Gogol, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Jan. 2.
VIVERO — To Jessica and Armando Vivero, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Jan. 3.
HOLSTON — To Quidaia Holston, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 5.
JORDAN-MILLIGAN — To April Jordan and William Milligan, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 6.
McGOWAN — To Catherine and Ryan McGowan, of Absecon, a son, Jan. 7.
SULLIVAN-McGUIGAN — To Margaret Sullivan and Justin McGuigan, of Ocean City, a daughter, Jan. 7.
MASON — To Jesslyn and Eugene Mason, of Northfield, a son, Jan. 9.