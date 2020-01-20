shutterstock_586741628

Shore Medical Center

KELLEY-ERNST — To Brittany Kelley and Zachary Ernst, of Somers Point, a son, Oct. 17.

LONGNECKER — To Krystal and Nicholas Longnecker, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.

HEBRON — To Michelle and Tyrell Hebron, of Cape May Court House, a son, Nov. 2.

DORSEY-JONES — To Mahogany Dorsey and Tyree Jones, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 3.

GWYN-TOURE — To Briana Gwyn and Mohamed Toure, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 5.

CHRISTIANSEN-BAGNELL — To Lauren Christiansen and James Bagnell, of Ventnor, a daughter, Nov. 5.

MERRYLEES-WILKINS — To Christina Merrylees and Cody Wilkins, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 5.

CONNELL-POHLIG — To Christina Connell and Richard Pohlig, of Northfield, a daughter, Nov. 6.

MOSETTI — To Ashley and Lewis Mosetti, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 6.

SARGENT — To Rebecca and Ricky Sargent, of North Cape May, a son, Nov. 6.

HARRITOPULOS — To Jillian and Dimitrios Harritopulos, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 7.

PEREZ-TAVERAS — To Olga Perez and Werleen Taveras, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 9.

CHESTER — To Stormy and John Chester, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 9.

CRUMP — To Mercedes Crump, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 9.

SCHUMANN — To Suzanne and Bruce Schumann, of Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 11.

PERRY — To Cortney and Thomas Perry, of North Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 12.

GILLESPIE — To Jordan and Gregory Gillespie, of Northfield/Linwood, a son, Nov. 14.

ALMANZA-JONES — To Sophie Almanza and Kenneth Jones, of Buena Vista Township, a son, Nov. 14.

GARRISON-SPIRITOSO — To Nicole Garrison and Michael Spiritoso, of Lower Township, a daughter, Nov. 15.

ALBERT-GLENN — To Nicole Albert and Sean Glenn, of Villas, a son, Nov. 16.

CELLI-DIULIO — To Giana Celli and Dominick Diulio, of Atco, a daughter, Nov. 16.

BORTLES-WHITE — To Adriana Bortles and Zachary White, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 17.

HORSEY-MORENO — To Samantha Horsey and Ryan Moreno, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 19.

BRUNO-RAHMING — To Sarina Bruno and Tyquwan Rahming, of Ventnor, a son, Nov. 20.

PUGH — To Stephanie and Daniel Pugh, of Egg Harbor Township/Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 21.

COOK — To Corrine and Steve Cook, of Seaville, a daughter, Nov. 21.

PRIMO — To Danielle Primo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 21.

CAREY-BROGAN — To Abigail Carey and Matthew Brogan, of Little Egg Harbor, a son, Nov. 23.

GONZALES — To Christina and Nicholas Gonzales, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 25.

De LEON — To Evita and Nuel De Leon, of Ventnor, a son, Nov. 25.

KOELLE — To Sarah and Kaleb Koelle, of Villas, a son, Nov. 26.

BILBOAT-NEAL — To Emily Bilboat and Brandon Neal, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 26.

WEATHER-ORTIZ — To Yulanda Weather and Javier Ortiz Sr., of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 27.

SCOTTI — To Alexandria and Colton Scotti, of Somers Point, a daughter, Nov. 28.

WHERLI-SCHOLDING — To Brianna Wehrli and Christopher Scholding, of Wenonah, a daughter, Nov. 28.

DELGADO-ANGELO — To Jennyfer Delgado and Peter Angelo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 3.

FEITH — To Jenna and Gary Feith, of Ventnor, a son, Dec. 4.

DeHAINAUT-BLAND — To Bryanna DeHainaut and Zhiair Bland, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Dec. 1.

MILEN — To Ashley and Michael Milen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 4.

DEATON-BOWEN — To Ashely Deaton and Avery Rowen, of Green Creek, a daughter, Dec. 4.

AKTER-SHAHJAHAN — To Kohinoor Akter and Kamal Shahjahan, of Ventnor, a son, Dec. 5.

TERRY-WILK — To Alison Terry and Piotr Wilk, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 5.

FARBER — To Danielle and Eric Farber, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 5.

SMITH-SCHAIRER — To Dana Smith and Eric Schairer Jr., of Linwood, a son, Dec. 9.

VASQUEZ-LOPEZ — To Yanir Vasquez Ortega and Jorge Lopez Fernandez, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 9.

