Shore Medical Center
KELLEY-ERNST — To Brittany Kelley and Zachary Ernst, of Somers Point, a son, Oct. 17.
LONGNECKER — To Krystal and Nicholas Longnecker, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.
HEBRON — To Michelle and Tyrell Hebron, of Cape May Court House, a son, Nov. 2.
DORSEY-JONES — To Mahogany Dorsey and Tyree Jones, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 3.
GWYN-TOURE — To Briana Gwyn and Mohamed Toure, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 5.
CHRISTIANSEN-BAGNELL — To Lauren Christiansen and James Bagnell, of Ventnor, a daughter, Nov. 5.
MERRYLEES-WILKINS — To Christina Merrylees and Cody Wilkins, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 5.
CONNELL-POHLIG — To Christina Connell and Richard Pohlig, of Northfield, a daughter, Nov. 6.
MOSETTI — To Ashley and Lewis Mosetti, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 6.
SARGENT — To Rebecca and Ricky Sargent, of North Cape May, a son, Nov. 6.
HARRITOPULOS — To Jillian and Dimitrios Harritopulos, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 7.
PEREZ-TAVERAS — To Olga Perez and Werleen Taveras, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 9.
CHESTER — To Stormy and John Chester, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 9.
CRUMP — To Mercedes Crump, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 9.
SCHUMANN — To Suzanne and Bruce Schumann, of Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 11.
PERRY — To Cortney and Thomas Perry, of North Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 12.
GILLESPIE — To Jordan and Gregory Gillespie, of Northfield/Linwood, a son, Nov. 14.
ALMANZA-JONES — To Sophie Almanza and Kenneth Jones, of Buena Vista Township, a son, Nov. 14.
GARRISON-SPIRITOSO — To Nicole Garrison and Michael Spiritoso, of Lower Township, a daughter, Nov. 15.
ALBERT-GLENN — To Nicole Albert and Sean Glenn, of Villas, a son, Nov. 16.
CELLI-DIULIO — To Giana Celli and Dominick Diulio, of Atco, a daughter, Nov. 16.
BORTLES-WHITE — To Adriana Bortles and Zachary White, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 17.
HORSEY-MORENO — To Samantha Horsey and Ryan Moreno, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 19.
BRUNO-RAHMING — To Sarina Bruno and Tyquwan Rahming, of Ventnor, a son, Nov. 20.
PUGH — To Stephanie and Daniel Pugh, of Egg Harbor Township/Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 21.
COOK — To Corrine and Steve Cook, of Seaville, a daughter, Nov. 21.
PRIMO — To Danielle Primo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 21.
CAREY-BROGAN — To Abigail Carey and Matthew Brogan, of Little Egg Harbor, a son, Nov. 23.
GONZALES — To Christina and Nicholas Gonzales, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 25.
De LEON — To Evita and Nuel De Leon, of Ventnor, a son, Nov. 25.
KOELLE — To Sarah and Kaleb Koelle, of Villas, a son, Nov. 26.
BILBOAT-NEAL — To Emily Bilboat and Brandon Neal, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 26.
WEATHER-ORTIZ — To Yulanda Weather and Javier Ortiz Sr., of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 27.
SCOTTI — To Alexandria and Colton Scotti, of Somers Point, a daughter, Nov. 28.
WHERLI-SCHOLDING — To Brianna Wehrli and Christopher Scholding, of Wenonah, a daughter, Nov. 28.
DELGADO-ANGELO — To Jennyfer Delgado and Peter Angelo, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 3.
FEITH — To Jenna and Gary Feith, of Ventnor, a son, Dec. 4.
DeHAINAUT-BLAND — To Bryanna DeHainaut and Zhiair Bland, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Dec. 1.
MILEN — To Ashley and Michael Milen, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 4.
DEATON-BOWEN — To Ashely Deaton and Avery Rowen, of Green Creek, a daughter, Dec. 4.
AKTER-SHAHJAHAN — To Kohinoor Akter and Kamal Shahjahan, of Ventnor, a son, Dec. 5.
TERRY-WILK — To Alison Terry and Piotr Wilk, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 5.
FARBER — To Danielle and Eric Farber, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 5.
SMITH-SCHAIRER — To Dana Smith and Eric Schairer Jr., of Linwood, a son, Dec. 9.
VASQUEZ-LOPEZ — To Yanir Vasquez Ortega and Jorge Lopez Fernandez, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 9.
