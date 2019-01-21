shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

ADAMS-GUNTER — To Tahirah Adams and Kamal Gunter, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 7.

BUCKMAN-WHITFIELD — To Alisha Buckman and Stephon Whitfield, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 8.

WATTS-HUFF — To Nicole Watts and Tarik Huff, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 8.

TORRES — To Mabell and Onassi Torres, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 9.

VEGA-MARTINEZ — To Claudia Vega and Luis Martinez, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 9.

CROCKETT-ATKINS — To Angela Crockett and Rhoderick Atkins, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 10.

GMITROVIC-SKELTON — To Sandra Gmitrovic and Yem Skelton, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 10.

SHAMISIDDEEN-FARRAR-SMITH — To Zaynah Shamisiddeen-Farrar and Divine Smith, of Absecon, a son, Jan. 10.

McCARTHY — To Lindsay and Brian McCarthy, of Margate, a daughter, Jan. 11.

SILVA-SOLOMON — To Monserrat Silva and Maurice Solomon, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 11.

Cape Regional Medical Center

CRANMER — To Kayla Cranmer, of Wildwood, a son, Jan. 1.

ZEISS-BROWN — To Amber Zeiss and Maurice Brown, of Villas, a son, Jan. 2.

RIEBEL-CAMP — To Courtney Riebel and Randy Camp, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 4.

COBLEIGH — To Marta Kulkowitz and Herbie Cobleigh, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 4.

Shore Medical Center

LEVAI — To Jamie and Eric Levai, of Ocean City, a son, Dec. 4.

STEELMAN — To Nicole and Matthew Steelman, of Steelmantown, a daughter, Dec. 5.

COX-EDWARDS — To Mariah Cox and Skyler Edwards, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Dec. 5.

WALLACE — To Gina and William Wallace, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 6.

BARNES-RAMOS-MUNIZ — To Audriana Barnes and Jose Ramos-Muniz, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 6.

DILLON — To Dawn and Adam Dillon, of Galloway, a son, Dec. 7.

DELGADO — To Meghan and Christopher Delgado, of Stafford Township, a daughter, Dec. 7.

SCHLANER — To Ashley and Jack Schlaner, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 7.

CHEN — To Mei Qin Chen, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 7.

REAVES-HOWARD — To Ivory Reaves and Ricky Howard, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 7.

CHEW — To Kelley and Robert Chew Jr., of Del Haven, a son, Dec. 8.

SUAZO-AQUINA — To Kassandra Suazo and Juan Aquino, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 8.

BROWN — To Megan and Matthew Brown, of Ocean City, a son, Dec. 8.

LOUIS-EDRICE — To Rachelle Louis and Charles Edrice, of Haiti, a son, Dec. 10.

LUNA-MARIA — To Ana Luna Alvarez and Miguel Maria, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 10.

MORATELLI — To Marlee and Jonathan Moratelli, of Ocean View, a son, Dec. 11.

SHARRA — To May and John Sharra III, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 13.

RICKETT — To Rashana Rickett, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 15.

