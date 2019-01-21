AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
ADAMS-GUNTER — To Tahirah Adams and Kamal Gunter, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 7.
BUCKMAN-WHITFIELD — To Alisha Buckman and Stephon Whitfield, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 8.
WATTS-HUFF — To Nicole Watts and Tarik Huff, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 8.
TORRES — To Mabell and Onassi Torres, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 9.
VEGA-MARTINEZ — To Claudia Vega and Luis Martinez, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 9.
CROCKETT-ATKINS — To Angela Crockett and Rhoderick Atkins, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 10.
GMITROVIC-SKELTON — To Sandra Gmitrovic and Yem Skelton, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 10.
SHAMISIDDEEN-FARRAR-SMITH — To Zaynah Shamisiddeen-Farrar and Divine Smith, of Absecon, a son, Jan. 10.
McCARTHY — To Lindsay and Brian McCarthy, of Margate, a daughter, Jan. 11.
SILVA-SOLOMON — To Monserrat Silva and Maurice Solomon, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 11.
Cape Regional Medical Center
CRANMER — To Kayla Cranmer, of Wildwood, a son, Jan. 1.
ZEISS-BROWN — To Amber Zeiss and Maurice Brown, of Villas, a son, Jan. 2.
RIEBEL-CAMP — To Courtney Riebel and Randy Camp, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 4.
COBLEIGH — To Marta Kulkowitz and Herbie Cobleigh, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 4.
Shore Medical Center
LEVAI — To Jamie and Eric Levai, of Ocean City, a son, Dec. 4.
STEELMAN — To Nicole and Matthew Steelman, of Steelmantown, a daughter, Dec. 5.
COX-EDWARDS — To Mariah Cox and Skyler Edwards, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Dec. 5.
WALLACE — To Gina and William Wallace, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 6.
BARNES-RAMOS-MUNIZ — To Audriana Barnes and Jose Ramos-Muniz, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 6.
DILLON — To Dawn and Adam Dillon, of Galloway, a son, Dec. 7.
DELGADO — To Meghan and Christopher Delgado, of Stafford Township, a daughter, Dec. 7.
SCHLANER — To Ashley and Jack Schlaner, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 7.
CHEN — To Mei Qin Chen, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 7.
REAVES-HOWARD — To Ivory Reaves and Ricky Howard, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 7.
CHEW — To Kelley and Robert Chew Jr., of Del Haven, a son, Dec. 8.
SUAZO-AQUINA — To Kassandra Suazo and Juan Aquino, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Dec. 8.
BROWN — To Megan and Matthew Brown, of Ocean City, a son, Dec. 8.
LOUIS-EDRICE — To Rachelle Louis and Charles Edrice, of Haiti, a son, Dec. 10.
LUNA-MARIA — To Ana Luna Alvarez and Miguel Maria, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 10.
MORATELLI — To Marlee and Jonathan Moratelli, of Ocean View, a son, Dec. 11.
SHARRA — To May and John Sharra III, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 13.
RICKETT — To Rashana Rickett, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 15.