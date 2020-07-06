shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

DINH-SHACKLEFORD — To Yen Dinh and Jamar Shackleford, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 3.

DOUGHERTY — To Kaitlin and Kyle Dougherty, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 4.

QASIM-ALI — To Wajeeha Qasim and Waqas Ali, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 4.

IVANOVA-PANDERSKI — To Aleksandrina Ivanova and Tsvetan Panderski, of Ventnor, a son, May 4.

TACLAN — To Michelle and Robert Taclan, of Galloway Township, a son, May 5.

MARCHIANI — To Cassandra and Dominic Marchiani, of Margate, a daughter, May 6.

LONG — To Erin and Paul Long, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 6.

BROUSSARD — To Danielle Broussard, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 10.

HENDERSON-BARNES — To Kadeeatrah Henderson and Kyle Barnes, of Somers Point, a daughter, May 12.

LOCEAN — To Souffrant and Manley Locean, of Somers Point, a son, May 12.

STRONG-SMITH — To Rayshell Strong and Rashard Smith, of Atlantic City, a son, May 12.

GRIFFIN-CLARK — To Azhana Griffin and Amos Clark, of Galloway Township, twin sons, May 13.

PEREZ-PRUDENCIO — To Antonina Perez and Juan Prudencio, of Atlantic City, a son, May 13.

RUIZ-GARCIA-LOPEZ-SANTIAGO — To Juliana Ruiz-Garcia and Arturo Lopez-Santiago, of Pleasantville, a daughter, May 13.

CASTOR — To Nicole and Andrew Castor, of Woodbine, a son, May 14.

SCHUSLER — To Katie and Jared Schusler, of Mays Landing, a son, May 16.

FRAGOSO-RAMOS-RODRIGUEZ-ARREOLA — To Lizbeth Fragoso-Ramos and Orecenciano Rodriguez-Arreola, of Hammonton, a daughter, May 17.

RIKEMAN-MICHALEK — To Rachel Rikeman and Charles Michalek, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 17.

FIELD — To Stephani Field, of Somers Point, a son, May 17.

SCHUMACKER-WACK — To Marisa Schumacker and Sean Wack, of Absecon, a son, May 18.

HARRIS — To Johanna-Marie Harris, of Somers Point, a daughter, May 18.

LOUGHNEY-TAYLOR — To Theresa Loughney and Lonnie Taylor Jr, of Atlantic City, a son, May 20.

MARTINEZ-MELO — To Emelissa Martinez and Carlos Melo, of Brigantine, a son, May 21.

BROGER-MULLER — To Demi Broger and Ernest Muller, of Ocean City, a son, May 22.

AKTER-MOZUMDER — To Salma Akter and MD Mozumder, of Atlantic City, a son, May 24.

ENRIQUEZ — To Bertha Enriquez, of Somers Point, a son, May 25.

ORTIZ-CHAVEZ-VIANNA — To Roxana Ortiz-Chavez and Andre Vianna Jr., of Pleasantville, a daughter, May 25.

FELICIANO-FERRERI — To Denise Feliciano and Michael Ferreri, of Galloway Township, a son, May 26.

FERIOZZI — To Elizabeth and Andrew Feriozzi, of Margate, a daughter, May 27.

SPRIGG-PRINGLE — To Katie Sprigg and Richard Pringle II, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 27.

BRADSHAW-YGLESIA — To Kassandra Bradshaw and Sean Yglesia, of North Wildwood, a son, May 27.

MEDINA — To Gina and Steven Medina, of Manahawkin, a daughter, May 28.

MIERSCH-HUMBERT — To Elizabeth Miersch and Robert Humbert, of Avalon, a daughter, May 28.

VANCE-HAWKINS — To Leah Vance and Wendell Hawkins, of Ocean City, a son, May 28.

OBLEA — To Gisselle Oblea, of Atlantic City, a son, May 29.

DIAZ-PRADO — To Jessica Diaz and Jesus Prado, of Mays Landing, a son, May 29.

POYNOR — To Dana and Tyler Poynor, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 30.

ATZ-CANAS — To Irma Guerra Atz and Rigoberto Coroy Canas, of Hammonton, a son, May 31.

BARNES-SPENCE — To Khadjah Barnes and Kareem Spence, of Somers Point, a son, May 31.

