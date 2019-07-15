shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

ABBAN — To Emily and Isaac Abban, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 24.

CHOWDHURY — To Nurun and Mohammad Chowdhury, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 25.

KILLION-ROBINSON — To Crystal Killion and Kahdeem Robinson, of Galloway Township, a son, June 25.

LETEYBELU-WOLDETSADIK — To Kalkidan Leteybelu and Wabe Woldetsadik, of Brigantine, a daughter, June 25.

BLAKELEY-BAKER-COLEY — To Oshatay Blakeley and Azim Baker-Coley, of Atlantic City, a son, June 26.

MARTINEZ-ARBOLEDA — To Minely Martinez and Jeyson Arboleda, of Mays Landing, a son, June 26.

ANDREWS — To Allison and David Andrews, of Absecon, a son, June 26.

MAYS — To Jamie and Kevin Mays, of Absecon, a son, June 26.

O’DONNELL — To Elizabeth and Joseph O’Donnell, of Ocean View, a daughter, June 26.

VINH-SAM — To Pheap Vinh and Veng Sam, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 26.

DAVIS — To Alexis and Chris Davis, of Mays Landing, a son, June 27.

FRISBY-CORBITT-JUSTINIANO — To Jamirah Frisby-Corbitt and Victor Justiniano Jr., of Mays Landing, a son, June 27.

MONELL — To Ashley and William Monell, of Ocean View, a son, June 27.

BURGOS-LOPEZ — To Joan Burgos and Giver Lopez, of Hammonton, a daughter, June 28.

McKENNA — To Erica and Matthew McKenna, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 28.

VANDEGRIFT — To Aubry and Emmett Vandegrift, of Swainton, a daughter, June 28.

CASTROVINCI-CHANDLER — To Gabrielle Castrovinci and Matthew Chandler, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 29.

DOBSON-BLACKWELL — To Tatiana and Isaiah Dobson-Blackwell, of Pleasantville, a son, June 29.

NEKESA-HENRY — To Shilla Nekesa and Kenneth Henry, of Mays Landing, a son, June 30.

