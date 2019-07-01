ATLANTICARE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
BENNETT — To Gretchen Van Duyne and Peter Bennett, of Ventnor, a daughter, June 10.
COLEMAN-SMITH — To Cyera Coleman and Robert Smith, Jr, of Atlantic City, a son, June 10.
LOPEZ-MERINO-ZUNIGA-RODRIGUEZ — To Bricia Lopez-Merino and Olvin Zuniga-Rodriguez, of Pleasantville, a son, June 10.
NEWSOME-REX — To Rashada Newsome and Laquan Rex, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 10.
OLSON — To Amy and Sean Olson, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, June 10.
DRUMMOND-MILLER — To Jocelyn Drummond and Ibn Ali Miller, of Atlantic City, a son, June 11.
SAINVILUS — To Juderne and Bertho Sainvilus, of Atlantic City, a son, June 13.
SMITH-RANKIN — To Valerie Dalmau Smith and Randell Rankin, of Barnegat, a son, June 14.
RAMIRES-CISNEROS-CAMARILLO — To Julia Ramires and Javier Cisneros-Camarillo, of Pleasantville, a son, June 14.
PAGANO — To Kirsten and Jeffrey Pagano, of Somers Point, a daughter, June 15.
ALAS-ROJAS — To Kelly Alas and Cavildo Rojas, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 16.
MAY-BENSON — To Jasmin May and Anthony Benson, of Atlantic City, a son, June 16.
PERRY — To Vikki and Jamar Perry, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 16.
