AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

NELSON — To Ada and Tony Nelson, of Atlantic City, a son, June 17.

WILLIAMS-LAYNE — To Rolanda Williams and Christian Layne, of Mays Landing, a son, June 17.

DeMARCO-COX — To Kayla DeMarco and Christopher Cox, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 18

MALINSKY — To Rachael and Michael Malinsky, of Mays Landing, a son, June 18.

REESE — To Amanda Reese, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 18.

SIMMONS-REAVES — To Shakya Simmons and Zaahir Reaves, of Atlantic City, a son, June 18.

BERENATO — To Elizabeth and Michael Berenato, of Hammonton, a daughter, June 19.

DURANTE — To Jeannifer and Marc Durante, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 19.

HANCOCK-FITZGERALD — To Diamond Hancock and Raymond Fitzgerald, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 19.

HERRERA-SANDOVAL — To Carmen Herrera and Walter Sandoval, of Atlantic City, a son, June 20.

ARBIETO-ENCISO — To Yolanda Arbieto and Rolando Enciso, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 21.

DAWSON — To Katie and Joseph Dawson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, June 21.

THOMSON-HARVEY — To Kimberly Thomson and Stephen Harvey, of Mays Landing, a son, June 21.

BONILLA-DOUGHTY — To Valeria Bonilla and Darren Doughty, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, June 22.

FRIMPONG-RICHARDSON — To Naomi Frimpong and Michael Richardson, of Galloway Township, a son, June 22.

LUURTSEMA — To Erin and Ryan Luurtsema, of Galloway Township, a daughter, June 22.

DUNSTON-KEYES — To Eidie Dunston and Tyrone Keyes, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 23.

Cape Regional Medical Center

BROUGHTON-PRICE — To Desiree Broughton and Nye-Jai Price, of Wildwood, a daughter, June 13.

ROLLINSON-HA — To Jessica Rollinson and Trieu Ha, of Rio Grande, a daughter, June 13.

TORRES-BACON — To Iriceliz Torres and Anthony Bush Bacon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 18.

CAMBURN — To Ashley Camburn, of Del Haven, a daughter, June 20.

GRUSSENMEYER-BLAIR — To Danielle Grussenmeyer and Evan Blair, of North Wildwood, a son, June 24.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

