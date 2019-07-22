AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
MURRAY — To Deanna and Melvin Murray III, of Galloway Township, a son, July 1.
SUDELL — To Natalie and Paul Sudell, of Cape May, a daughter, July 1.
NERO-PHILO — To Frankie Nero and Terrence Philo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, July 2.
ZAMORA-JOSE-AGUILAR-MATEO — To Maribel Zamora-Jose and Nicolas Aguilar-Mateo, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 3.
ANDREWS-TOBY — To Nichole Andrews and Brian Toby, of Atlantic City, a daughter, July 5.
LOYA-CHARLES — To Antwanette Loya and Rajuan Charles, of Atlantic City, a son, July 5.
AGUILAR-MORALES-PANTOJA-RICO — To Maria Aguilar-Morales and Israel Pantoja-Rico, of Hammonton, a son, July 6.
FERRARO — To Arianna and Matthew Ferraro, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, July 6.
JONES-CARLO — To Rasheedah Jones and Ruben Carlo, of Atlantic City, a son, July 6.
SMITH-CHISLOM — To Cidney Smith and D’von Chislom, of Egg Harbor City, a son, July 6.
BREWER-CAPIZOLA — To Amanda Brewer and Joshua Capizola, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 7.
BURDETTE-HUGGUP — To Christina Burdette and Lucas Huggup, of Mays Landing, a daughter, July 7.
JONUZI-UPTON — To Valbona Jonuzi and Shawn Upton, of Ventnor, a daughter, July 7.
Cape Regional Medical Center
RANKOVIC — To Caroline and Igor Rankovic, of North Cape May, a daughter, June 28.
RAMOS — To Kassandra Ramos, of Woodbine, a daughter, June 28.
SQUICCIMARA — To Ellie Giouros and Lou Squiccimara, of Cape May Court House, a son, June 30.
CROASDALE-MORRISON — To Cassandra Croasdale and Daniel Morrison Jr., of Villas, a daughter, July 1.
PARKE-PIMPINELLA — To Cairah Cheyenne Parke and Anthony Pimpinella, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, July 5.
McCROY-TOZER — To Jamie McCroy and Gary Tozer, of Millville, a son, July 13.
SELGRATH-ALEXANDER — To Katherine Selgrath and Ryan Alexander, of Cape May, a son, July 15.
