AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

CALLENS — To Alexa and Benjamin Callens, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 8.

THORNTON-THOMPSON — To Nasheema Thornton and Michael Thompson, of Atlantic City, a son, April 9.

PARKER — To Amber Parker, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 10.

RIVERA-MURILLO — To Yanira Rivera and Wilson Murillo, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 11.

PENA — To Aranza Pena, of Pleasantville, a son, April 11.

MOLINA-CHAVARRIZ — To Milagros Molina and Marvin Chavarriz, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 11.

HAINES-HERNANDEZ — To Courtney Haines and Luis Hernandez, of Atlantic City, a son, April 11.

RAMOS-PALMA — To Olga Noyola Ramos and Juan Refugio Palacios Palma, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 12.

RUNDIO — To Tiffany and Kolby Rundio, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 12.

VELOSO — To Rebecca and Christopher Veloso, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 13.

GUZMAN-YHARBROUGH — To Alessandra Guzman and Drake Yharbrough, of Mays Landing, a son, April 13.

RIGGIO — To Lisa and Brett Riggio, of Ventnor, a son, April 14.

VASQUEZ-MERCADO — To Catalina Vasquez and Reynaldo Mercado, of Buena, a daughter, April 14.

MORILLO — To Jacqueline and Jose Morillo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 14.

GARZON — To Gabriella Garzon, of Hammonton, a son, April 15.

URMI-ISLAM — To Nurun Urmi and Kazi Islam, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 15.

BALANCE — To Jada Balance, of Brigantine, a son, April 16.

WHITE-RODRIGUEZ — To Kaitlynn White and Giovany Rodriguez, of Hammonton, a son, April 17.

HINTON-ADDERLY-COOPER — To Mayada Hinton-Adderly and Lamont Cooper Jr., of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 19.

SCHEULE — To Christina and Justin Scheule, of Margate, a son, April 21.

DeROSA-KUTCH — To Sandra Prewitt DeRosa and Richard Kutch, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 21.

BROOKS-SCOTT — To Vanessa Brooks and Michael Scott Jr., of Atlantic City, a son, April 21.

BUCHMANN — To Lisa and Michael Buchmann, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 22.

KING-PITTMAN — To Valene King-Pittman, of Absecon, a son, April 22.

COWLEY — To Shannon and Christopher Cowley, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 22.

SNOWDEN — To Nicole and Andre Snowden, of Absecon, a son, April 22.

IZAGUIRRE-COOK — To Gloria Izaguirre and Gene Cook, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 23.

VanLEER-HILBERT — To Brenda VanLeer and William Hilbert, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 23.

ZHUSSUPBEKOVA-REHMAN — To Anar Zhussupbekova and Aneeb Rehman, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 29.

DIEP-TRUONG — To Chinh Diep and Tien Truong, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 23.

PAINO-APEL — To Rebecca Paino and Stefan Apel, of Mays Landing, a son, April 24.

GUTIERREZ — To Crissandra and Victor Gutierrez, of Absecon, a daughter, April 25.

VanTRIESTE-JAGGERS — To Molly VanTrieste and Thomas Jaggers, of Woodbine, a daughter, April 26.

RODRIGUEZ-AYALA — To Ana Rodriguez and Anibal Ayala, of Pleasantville, a son, April 26.

LIN — To Fuping Lin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 27.

REDFEARN-DEAN — To Ashley Redfearn and Randy Dean, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 28.

Cape Regional Medical Center

PIMPINELLA-ANAYA — To Samantha Pimpinella and Brendyn Anaya, of Del Haven, a son, June 20.

