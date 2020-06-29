AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
CALLENS — To Alexa and Benjamin Callens, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 8.
THORNTON-THOMPSON — To Nasheema Thornton and Michael Thompson, of Atlantic City, a son, April 9.
PARKER — To Amber Parker, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 10.
RIVERA-MURILLO — To Yanira Rivera and Wilson Murillo, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 11.
PENA — To Aranza Pena, of Pleasantville, a son, April 11.
MOLINA-CHAVARRIZ — To Milagros Molina and Marvin Chavarriz, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 11.
HAINES-HERNANDEZ — To Courtney Haines and Luis Hernandez, of Atlantic City, a son, April 11.
RAMOS-PALMA — To Olga Noyola Ramos and Juan Refugio Palacios Palma, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 12.
RUNDIO — To Tiffany and Kolby Rundio, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 12.
VELOSO — To Rebecca and Christopher Veloso, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 13.
GUZMAN-YHARBROUGH — To Alessandra Guzman and Drake Yharbrough, of Mays Landing, a son, April 13.
RIGGIO — To Lisa and Brett Riggio, of Ventnor, a son, April 14.
VASQUEZ-MERCADO — To Catalina Vasquez and Reynaldo Mercado, of Buena, a daughter, April 14.
MORILLO — To Jacqueline and Jose Morillo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 14.
GARZON — To Gabriella Garzon, of Hammonton, a son, April 15.
URMI-ISLAM — To Nurun Urmi and Kazi Islam, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 15.
BALANCE — To Jada Balance, of Brigantine, a son, April 16.
WHITE-RODRIGUEZ — To Kaitlynn White and Giovany Rodriguez, of Hammonton, a son, April 17.
HINTON-ADDERLY-COOPER — To Mayada Hinton-Adderly and Lamont Cooper Jr., of Pleasantville, a daughter, April 19.
SCHEULE — To Christina and Justin Scheule, of Margate, a son, April 21.
DeROSA-KUTCH — To Sandra Prewitt DeRosa and Richard Kutch, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 21.
BROOKS-SCOTT — To Vanessa Brooks and Michael Scott Jr., of Atlantic City, a son, April 21.
BUCHMANN — To Lisa and Michael Buchmann, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 22.
KING-PITTMAN — To Valene King-Pittman, of Absecon, a son, April 22.
COWLEY — To Shannon and Christopher Cowley, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 22.
SNOWDEN — To Nicole and Andre Snowden, of Absecon, a son, April 22.
IZAGUIRRE-COOK — To Gloria Izaguirre and Gene Cook, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 23.
VanLEER-HILBERT — To Brenda VanLeer and William Hilbert, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 23.
ZHUSSUPBEKOVA-REHMAN — To Anar Zhussupbekova and Aneeb Rehman, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 29.
DIEP-TRUONG — To Chinh Diep and Tien Truong, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 23.
PAINO-APEL — To Rebecca Paino and Stefan Apel, of Mays Landing, a son, April 24.
GUTIERREZ — To Crissandra and Victor Gutierrez, of Absecon, a daughter, April 25.
VanTRIESTE-JAGGERS — To Molly VanTrieste and Thomas Jaggers, of Woodbine, a daughter, April 26.
RODRIGUEZ-AYALA — To Ana Rodriguez and Anibal Ayala, of Pleasantville, a son, April 26.
LIN — To Fuping Lin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 27.
REDFEARN-DEAN — To Ashley Redfearn and Randy Dean, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 28.
Cape Regional Medical Center
PIMPINELLA-ANAYA — To Samantha Pimpinella and Brendyn Anaya, of Del Haven, a son, June 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.