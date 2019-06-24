AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
DELA PENA-LYMAN — To Toni dela Pena and Robert Lyman, of Delran, a daughter, June 1.
MICHELFELDER-SIMMERMAN — To Lauren Michelfelder and Joseph Simmerman, of Brigantine, a daughter, June 2.
SCANLON-WISE — To Taylor Scanlon and John Wise, of Somers Point, a daughter, June 2.
VAZQUEZ-MORALES — To Jeanette Vazquez and Miguel Morales, of Vineland, a daughter, June 2.
CORRIS-McMANUS — To Amy Corris and Duane McManus, of Egg Harbor Township, twin daughters, June 4.
BAZYLEWICZ — To Stephanie and Daniel Bazylewicz, of Northfeld, twins — a son and a daughter, June 5.
BURCH-PITTS — To Che’lena Burch and Lamar Pitts, of Egg Harbor City, a son, June 5.
ROJAS-AMAYA — To Dania Rojas and Pedro Amaya, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 6.
BEG-REYNOSA — To Safae Beg and Mauricio Reynosa, of Pleasantville, a daughter, June 7.
DANGLER — To Jennifer and Kyle Dangler, of Mays Landing, a son, June 7.
ZAPPIA — To Lauren and Anthony Zappia, of Northfeld, a son, June 7.
RADOVANOVIC — To Mirela and Davorin Radovanovic, of Galloway Township, a son, June 8.
SCHRIVER-HUNTER — To Nyasia Schriver and Cameron Hunter, of Galloway Township, a son, June 8.
CABREJA-DE AZA-SANTANA-BELLO — To Doreisy Cabreja-De Aza and Wilfrin Santana-Bello, of Atlantic City, a daughter, June 9.
CHANNICK — To Kelly and Ryan Channick, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, June 9.
MARIA-NUNEZ-BAUTISTA-ZURITA — To Awilda Maria-Nunez and Hector Bautista-Zurita, of Absecon, a daughter, June 9.
Cape Regional Medical Center
COLLINS — To Jessica and Erik Collins, of Cape May, a daughter, May 24.
CANTU-BOYLE — To Jolisa Cantu and Branden Boyle, of Cape May Court House, a son, May 28.
CURRAN — To Alexa Burrows and Richard Curran, of Wildwood, a daughter, June 2.
TENNEY — To Kelsea and Michael Tenney, of Cape May, a son, June 5.
EVELER-CROOKSTON — To Tiffany Lynn Eveler and Riley Crookston, of Villas, a daughter, June 5.
CORNEJO-DELGADO — To Diana Cornejo and Juan Delgado, of Woodbine, a son, June 6.
SALMON-THOMAS — To Crystal Salmon and Joshua Thomas, of Wildwood, a daughter, June 10.
Shore Medical Center
KOLARSKI — To Kelly and Momchil Kolarski, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 14.
TAYLOR-WASHINGTON — To Maryam Taylor and Savario Washington, of Somers Point, a daughter, May 15.