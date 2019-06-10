shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

WEISS-JONES — To Carly Weiss and Doug Jones, of Mays Landing, a son, May 22.

KEENAN — To Sharon and Timothy Keenan, of Galloway Township, a son, May 27.

LORAM — To Diane and Francis Loram, of Galloway Township, a son, May 27.

SHURBERG-BARKER — To Rebecca Shurberg and Adam Barker, of Northfield, a daughter, May 27.

THOMAS-ENGLISH — To Kelly Thomas and James English, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 27.

DASE-MARIN — To Angela Dase and Justin Marin, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 28.

BALLIN-WANEK — To Fatima Ford Ballin and Danny Wanek Jr., of Hammonton, a son, May 28.

JONES-JOHNSON — To Brielle Jones and Jamarl Johnson, of Pleasantville, a son, May 28.

BEEBY-DeBLOIS — To Heather Beeby and Benjamin DeBlois, of Erma, a daughter, May 29.

LeCOUNTE-POWELL — To Tekila LeCounte and Tyreek Powell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 30.

PLUMMER-ROGERS — To Joanie Plummer and Garry Rogers, of Mays Landing, a son, May 30.

SARMIENTO-SOSA-ESPICHAN — To Cindy Sarmiento-Sosa and Alex Espichan, of Pleasantville, a son, May 31.

Shore Medical Center

SIMMONS — To Michelle and George Simmons, of Erma, a son, April 22.

MURPHY — To Nicole and Steven Murphy, of Marmora, a son, April 23.

ATOHI-PALLANTE — To Nicole Atohi and Joseph Pallante, of Somers Point, a daughter, April 26.

MARTINEZ-TAPIA — To Zulma Martinez and Amaury Tapia, of Pleasantville, a son, April 26.

SMITH — To Sarah and Daniel Smith, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, April 26.

BLAKE — To Ashley Blake, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 27.

KERSHBAUMER — To Danielle and Jeremy Kershbaumer, of Marmora, a daughter, April 27.

MONTES-LOPEZ — To Nallely Montes and Juan Lopez, of Pleasantville, a son, April 28.

SCHNEPP — To Katrina and Marc Schnepp, of Marmora, a son, April 29.

DOUGHERTY-BEERLEY — To Jessica Dougherty and Paul Beerley, of Villas, a daughter, April 29.

RUCKER — To Chelsea and Austin Rucker, of Cape May, a son, April 30.

STEEN — To Bonnie and William Steen, of Linwood, a son, April 30.

MOYA-SPEDDING — To Marcelina Moya and Robert Spedding, of Wildwood, a daughter, May 1.

BOYD — To Deborah and Darren Boyd, of Northfield, a son, May 1.

TOMASSETTI — To Brittany and Andrew Tomassetti, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 2.

GONZALEZ-BOYNES — To Krystal Gonzalez and Alexander Boynes, of Ventnor, a son, May 2.

