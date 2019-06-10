AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
WEISS-JONES — To Carly Weiss and Doug Jones, of Mays Landing, a son, May 22.
KEENAN — To Sharon and Timothy Keenan, of Galloway Township, a son, May 27.
LORAM — To Diane and Francis Loram, of Galloway Township, a son, May 27.
SHURBERG-BARKER — To Rebecca Shurberg and Adam Barker, of Northfield, a daughter, May 27.
THOMAS-ENGLISH — To Kelly Thomas and James English, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 27.
DASE-MARIN — To Angela Dase and Justin Marin, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 28.
BALLIN-WANEK — To Fatima Ford Ballin and Danny Wanek Jr., of Hammonton, a son, May 28.
JONES-JOHNSON — To Brielle Jones and Jamarl Johnson, of Pleasantville, a son, May 28.
BEEBY-DeBLOIS — To Heather Beeby and Benjamin DeBlois, of Erma, a daughter, May 29.
LeCOUNTE-POWELL — To Tekila LeCounte and Tyreek Powell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, May 30.
PLUMMER-ROGERS — To Joanie Plummer and Garry Rogers, of Mays Landing, a son, May 30.
SARMIENTO-SOSA-ESPICHAN — To Cindy Sarmiento-Sosa and Alex Espichan, of Pleasantville, a son, May 31.
Shore Medical Center
SIMMONS — To Michelle and George Simmons, of Erma, a son, April 22.
MURPHY — To Nicole and Steven Murphy, of Marmora, a son, April 23.
ATOHI-PALLANTE — To Nicole Atohi and Joseph Pallante, of Somers Point, a daughter, April 26.
MARTINEZ-TAPIA — To Zulma Martinez and Amaury Tapia, of Pleasantville, a son, April 26.
SMITH — To Sarah and Daniel Smith, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, April 26.
BLAKE — To Ashley Blake, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 27.
KERSHBAUMER — To Danielle and Jeremy Kershbaumer, of Marmora, a daughter, April 27.
MONTES-LOPEZ — To Nallely Montes and Juan Lopez, of Pleasantville, a son, April 28.
SCHNEPP — To Katrina and Marc Schnepp, of Marmora, a son, April 29.
DOUGHERTY-BEERLEY — To Jessica Dougherty and Paul Beerley, of Villas, a daughter, April 29.
RUCKER — To Chelsea and Austin Rucker, of Cape May, a son, April 30.
STEEN — To Bonnie and William Steen, of Linwood, a son, April 30.
MOYA-SPEDDING — To Marcelina Moya and Robert Spedding, of Wildwood, a daughter, May 1.
BOYD — To Deborah and Darren Boyd, of Northfield, a son, May 1.
TOMASSETTI — To Brittany and Andrew Tomassetti, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 2.
GONZALEZ-BOYNES — To Krystal Gonzalez and Alexander Boynes, of Ventnor, a son, May 2.