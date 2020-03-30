AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
CARRAFA-HECKER — To Amanda Carrafa and Mike Hecker, of Hammonton, a daughter, March 17.
GIANNETTA-COOPER — To Cherish Giannetta and Jeramie Cooper, of Galloway Township, a son, March 18.
GIBSON — To Morgan and Dennis Gibson, of Mays Landing, a son, March 18.
HOOD — To Lauren and Justin Hood, of Mays Landing, a son, March 18.
McNEILL-KOMAR — To Sierra McNeill and Kyle Komar, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 19.
WILLIAMS — To Aliscia and KenJuan Williams, of Absecon, a daughter, March 19.
SCHORR-CUSICK — To Chelsea Schorr and Robert Cusick, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 19.
SETTLE — To Erica and Brandon Settle, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 19.
McKEE — To Brianna and George McKee, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 19.
TRAINOR — To Katrina and Joseph Trainor, of Avalon, a son, March 22.
