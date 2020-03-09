shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

BONILLA-JIMENEZ — To Leidy Bonilla and Michael Jimenez, of Hammonton, a son, Feb. 27.

McCLELLAN-MOORE — To Janelle McClellan and Paul Moore III, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 29.

WITMER — To Allie and Dylan Witmer, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 29.

BARRAGAN-MORALES-ROQUE-BASILIO — To Adriana Barragan-Morales and Angel Roque-Basilio, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 29.

TOUSSAINT-DORVIL — To Yoodlin Toussaint and Lakis Dorvil, of Pleasantville, a son, March 1.

NISTICO — To Maria and Marcus Nistico, of Northfield, a daughter, March 1.

DEVLIN-DOWNING — To Tori Devlin and Keith Downing, of Atlantic City, a son, March 1.

McCLURE-DEMUSZ — To Morgan McClure and Dominic Demusz, of Cape May Court House, a son, March 4.

BUSLER — To Jennifer and Adam Busler, of Margate, a son, March 4.

