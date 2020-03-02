shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

WARE — To Lauren and Matthew Ware, of Port Republic, a daughter, Feb. 5.

BERRY — To Ashley and Joe Berry, of Somers Point, a daughter, Feb. 12.

HENRY-ANDERSON — To Tara Henry and Corey Anderson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 12.

CARPENTER-RIVERA-GONZALEZ — To Quadjira Carpenter and Luis Rivera-Gonzalez, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 12.

KEATING — To Laura and Shawn Keating, of Petersburg, a daughter, Feb. 13.

SCHENCK-MACKINTOSH — To Kaitlyn Schenck and Nicholas Mackintosh, of Hammonton, a daughter, Feb. 13.

RAMOS-NICHOLSON — To Erica Ramos and Derek Nicholson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 15.

DIAZ-MARTINEZ — To Cristy Diaz and Francisco Martinez, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 15.

TORRES — To Josephine and Jonathan Torres, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 17.

FORMAN-ORTIZ — To Tasha Forman and Antwan Ortiz, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 18.

PALZER-ALMO — To Love Palzer and Joseph Almo III, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 19.

WALES — To Kirby and Riley Wales, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Feb. 19.

MARTINEZ-TAVERAS-NUNEZ — To Christina Martinez and Agustin Taveras-Nunez, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 20.

AMOS — To Deborah and David Amos, of North Cape May, a daughter, Feb. 20.

CRUSE-THOMPSON — To Shyreese Cruse and Micah Thompson, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 21.

SMITH — To Shakiera and John Smith, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 23.

REID-MARTIN — To Gloria Reid and William Martin, of Atlantic City, twin daughters, Feb. 23.

GARCIA-CLARK — To Yanique Garcia and Jamal Clark, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 24.

COCCO — To Frances and Patrick Cocco, of Seaville, a son, Feb. 24.

TROCANO-LYNCH — To Merrideth Trocano and Michael Lynch Jr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 24.

JOHNSON-DALY — To Haley Johnson and Matthew Daly, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 25.

MEJIA-CASTRO-MONTES — To Dina Mejia-Castro and Ronis Montes, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 26.

Cape Regional Medical Center

LLOYD-OSORIO — To Sydney Lloyd and Manuel Osorio, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 10.

ZARIC-MORALES — To Nevena Zaric and Elias Zacualpa Morales, of Wildwood, a daughter, Feb. 14.

TRUSSELL-SKALA — To Triana Trussell and Louis Skala, of Ocean View, a daughter, Feb. 17.

AUGUSTINE — To Alexandra Haley and Mason Augustine, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 18.

MORALES — To Briana Jordan and Jose Morales, of Wildwood, a son, Feb. 19.

RAMSEY-MARABLE — To Sumiyah Ramsey and Jeremiah Marable, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 22.

MOORE — To Allison Hillegass and David Moore, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 24.

