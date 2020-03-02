AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
WARE — To Lauren and Matthew Ware, of Port Republic, a daughter, Feb. 5.
BERRY — To Ashley and Joe Berry, of Somers Point, a daughter, Feb. 12.
HENRY-ANDERSON — To Tara Henry and Corey Anderson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 12.
CARPENTER-RIVERA-GONZALEZ — To Quadjira Carpenter and Luis Rivera-Gonzalez, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 12.
KEATING — To Laura and Shawn Keating, of Petersburg, a daughter, Feb. 13.
SCHENCK-MACKINTOSH — To Kaitlyn Schenck and Nicholas Mackintosh, of Hammonton, a daughter, Feb. 13.
RAMOS-NICHOLSON — To Erica Ramos and Derek Nicholson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 15.
DIAZ-MARTINEZ — To Cristy Diaz and Francisco Martinez, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 15.
TORRES — To Josephine and Jonathan Torres, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 17.
FORMAN-ORTIZ — To Tasha Forman and Antwan Ortiz, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 18.
PALZER-ALMO — To Love Palzer and Joseph Almo III, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 19.
WALES — To Kirby and Riley Wales, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Feb. 19.
MARTINEZ-TAVERAS-NUNEZ — To Christina Martinez and Agustin Taveras-Nunez, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 20.
AMOS — To Deborah and David Amos, of North Cape May, a daughter, Feb. 20.
CRUSE-THOMPSON — To Shyreese Cruse and Micah Thompson, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 21.
SMITH — To Shakiera and John Smith, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 23.
REID-MARTIN — To Gloria Reid and William Martin, of Atlantic City, twin daughters, Feb. 23.
GARCIA-CLARK — To Yanique Garcia and Jamal Clark, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 24.
COCCO — To Frances and Patrick Cocco, of Seaville, a son, Feb. 24.
TROCANO-LYNCH — To Merrideth Trocano and Michael Lynch Jr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 24.
JOHNSON-DALY — To Haley Johnson and Matthew Daly, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 25.
MEJIA-CASTRO-MONTES — To Dina Mejia-Castro and Ronis Montes, of Pleasantville, a son, Feb. 26.
Cape Regional Medical Center
LLOYD-OSORIO — To Sydney Lloyd and Manuel Osorio, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 10.
ZARIC-MORALES — To Nevena Zaric and Elias Zacualpa Morales, of Wildwood, a daughter, Feb. 14.
TRUSSELL-SKALA — To Triana Trussell and Louis Skala, of Ocean View, a daughter, Feb. 17.
AUGUSTINE — To Alexandra Haley and Mason Augustine, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 18.
MORALES — To Briana Jordan and Jose Morales, of Wildwood, a son, Feb. 19.
RAMSEY-MARABLE — To Sumiyah Ramsey and Jeremiah Marable, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 22.
MOORE — To Allison Hillegass and David Moore, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 24.
Contact: 609-272-7415 jmcquarrie@pressofac.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.