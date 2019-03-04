AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
GAROFOLO-HUFF — To Rachel Garofolo-Huff, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 18.
FAISON — To Amberlene Faison, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 18.
SCHAFFER — To Kristen and Philip Schaffer, of Woodbine, a son, Feb. 18.
PAL-NIBA — To Melinda Pal and Adrin Niba, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 18.
MORRIS-MARTIN — To Shavonna Morris and Kevin Martin, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 19.
BUCKMON-WATTS — To Ebony Buckmon and Matthew Watts, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 20.
ASTACIO-LIZARDO-TAVAREZ — To Charely Astacio-Lizardo and Victor Tavarez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 20.
HENDERSON — To Danielle and Gregory Henderson, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 20.
TREJO-CARRASCO — To Alma Trejo and Aldo Carrasco, of Tuckerton, a son, Feb. 20.
MOORE-LUCAS — To Jasmin Moore and Ernest Lucas Jr., of Rio Grande, a daughter, Feb. 21.
TACLEO — To Maria and Lemuel Tacleo, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 21.
SMALLS-EXANTUS — To Aleeah Smalls and Jean Exantus, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Feb. 21.
Cape Regional Medical Center
FORCINITO-TWIST — To Trina Forcinito and Oliver Twist IV, of Villas, a son, Feb. 11.
GAINES-DUNKELBERGER — To Karena Gaines and James Dunkelberger, of Cape May County, a son, Feb. 16.
MENDEZ-CRUZ — To Laura Mendez Mendez and Fausto Perez Cruz, of Wildwood, a daughter, Feb. 18.
CANDELARIA-SANCHEZ — To Mariamlee Candelaria and Ellis Sanchez, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Feb. 21.