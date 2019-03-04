shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

GAROFOLO-HUFF — To Rachel Garofolo-Huff, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 18.

FAISON — To Amberlene Faison, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 18.

SCHAFFER — To Kristen and Philip Schaffer, of Woodbine, a son, Feb. 18.

PAL-NIBA — To Melinda Pal and Adrin Niba, of Galloway Township, a son, Feb. 18.

MORRIS-MARTIN — To Shavonna Morris and Kevin Martin, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 19.

BUCKMON-WATTS — To Ebony Buckmon and Matthew Watts, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 20.

ASTACIO-LIZARDO-TAVAREZ — To Charely Astacio-Lizardo and Victor Tavarez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 20.

HENDERSON — To Danielle and Gregory Henderson, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 20.

TREJO-CARRASCO — To Alma Trejo and Aldo Carrasco, of Tuckerton, a son, Feb. 20.

MOORE-LUCAS — To Jasmin Moore and Ernest Lucas Jr., of Rio Grande, a daughter, Feb. 21.

TACLEO — To Maria and Lemuel Tacleo, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 21.

SMALLS-EXANTUS — To Aleeah Smalls and Jean Exantus, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Feb. 21.

Cape Regional Medical Center

FORCINITO-TWIST — To Trina Forcinito and Oliver Twist IV, of Villas, a son, Feb. 11.

GAINES-DUNKELBERGER — To Karena Gaines and James Dunkelberger, of Cape May County, a son, Feb. 16.

MENDEZ-CRUZ — To Laura Mendez Mendez and Fausto Perez Cruz, of Wildwood, a daughter, Feb. 18.

CANDELARIA-SANCHEZ — To Mariamlee Candelaria and Ellis Sanchez, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Feb. 21.

