Cape Regional Medical Center

McGINLEY-SACRAMENTO — To Courtney McGinley and Alvaro Ramierez Sacramento, of Woodbine, a daughter, Feb. 26.

SCHEUERMAN-MARSHALL — To Brittany Scheuerman and Christian Marshall, of Villas, a son, Feb. 26.

YOUNG-LOPEZ — To Tracey Young and Meisael Lopez, of Wildwood, a son, Feb. 27.

FREEMAN-BLAND — To Jasmine Freeman and Charles Bland, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 28.

ORTIZ-SILVA — To Silvia Ortiz and Ismael Silva-Asuncion, of Wildwood, a son, March 1.

STOCKER — To Andrea Denham and Craig Stocker, of Villas, a daughter, March 6.

ROMEO-BLACKMAN — To Alexandra Mia Romeo and Jawaun Blackman, of Rio Grande, a daughter, March 7.

Shore Medical Center

PAONE — To Ashley and Jon Paone, of Galloway Township, a son, Dec. 19.

CARAVELLO-SHOCKLEY — To Jenna Caravello and Matthew Shockley, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 21.

COLEMAN — To Samantha and Joshua Coleman, of Woodbine, a son, Dec. 21.

MORAN — To Dana and Eric Moran, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 25.

PEOPLES — To Ashley and Matthew Peoples, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 30.

PANNELL-SUMMERS — To Maisha Pannell and Brandon Summers, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 5.

GHEEN — To Toni and Brendan Gheen, of Ocean City, twin sons, Jan. 5.

HAMMOND — To Samantha and Zachary Hammond, of Linwood, a daughter, Jan. 8.

DeLAURENTIS-PASTRANA — To Kimberly DeLaurentis and Wilberto Pastrana, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 10.

STRATOTI — To Cassie and Michael Stratoti, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 11.

GAZO — To Kristen and Michael Gazo, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 14.

FRAZIER-PROSSER — To Haley Frazier and Kyle Prosser, of Rio Grande, a son, Jan. 12.

MALLOUS-ROACH — To Samantha Mallous and Matthew Roach, of North Cape May, a son, Jan. 14.

GILLIAM-BEY — To Meyesha Gilliam and Yanu Amani-Bey, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 15.

ELLIOTT — To Nina and Michael Elliott, of Del Haven, a son, Jan. 15.

MENJIVAR-HERNANDEZ — To Karina Menjivar and Israel Hernandez, of Wildwood, a daughter, Jan. 15.

SANTIAGO — To Jackelinne Santiago, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 15.

BARNES-LEWIS — To Adrianna Barnes and Dan Lewis, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 16.

LUGO-WILSON — To Beatriz Lugo and Leonard Wilson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 20.

MARINO — To Brittany and DJ Marino, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 21.

LaSASSA — To Lauren and David LaSassa, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 22.

SMELTZER — To Brittany and Timothy Smeltzer, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 22.

MOSS — To Aschley and Jason Moss, of Linwood, a daughter, Jan. 22.

GARCIA-TERRONES — To Sarait Garcia Herrera and Yermy Terrones-Ruiz, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 24.

JONES — To Sarah and Robert Jones, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 24.

BARRETT — To Abigail and Timothy Barrett, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 25.

ROTT-MUCHLER — To Nicole Rott and Jacob Muchler, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 26.

WINN — To Natalia and Wayne Winn, of Linwood, a daughter, Jan. 27.

COLEMAN-MARTIN — To Joanna Coleman and William Martin, of Somers Point, a daughter, Jan. 27.

LOGLISCI-CHIVALETTE — To Dina Loglisci and Christian Chivalette, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 27.

ROSE — To Lisa Rose, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 30.

McKENZIE — To Amiria McKenzie, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 4.

IACONELLI — To Lucy and Gregory Iaconelli, of Tuckahoe, a daughter, Feb. 5.

LEE — To Jamie and David Lee, of Linwood, a son, Feb. 5.

DEAN — To Kelly and Richard Dean Jr., of South Seaville, a son, Feb. 6.

MICHAEL — To Emily and Todd Michael, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 7.

RETTINO — To Danielle and Nicholas Rettino, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 7.

ROSA-SKINNER — To Mireya Rosa and Jeffrey Skinner, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 7.

CHOWDHURY-ALAM — To Farjan Ahmed Chowdhury and Shah Alam, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 9.

SALVESEN — To Laura and Leif Salvesen, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 9.

SOTO-TORRES — To Valentina Soto and Eric Torres, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 10.

BERESFORD — To Rana and Ocean Beresford, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 11.

SHERWOOD — To Jennifer and Barry Sherwood, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 22.

HUANG — To Milrose and Tim Huang, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 13.

CAVANAUGH — To Tiffany and James Cavanaugh, of Villas, a daughter, Feb. 13.

NUNEZ-CRUZ — To Deanna Nunez and Brandon Cruz, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 13.

DUTTON-MARTIN — To Alissa Dutton and Norman Martin III, of Dennisville, a daughter, Feb. 14.

CAPUTO — To Jennifer and Joseph Caputo, of West Creek, a son, Feb. 14.

