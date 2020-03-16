Cape Regional Medical Center
McGINLEY-SACRAMENTO — To Courtney McGinley and Alvaro Ramierez Sacramento, of Woodbine, a daughter, Feb. 26.
SCHEUERMAN-MARSHALL — To Brittany Scheuerman and Christian Marshall, of Villas, a son, Feb. 26.
YOUNG-LOPEZ — To Tracey Young and Meisael Lopez, of Wildwood, a son, Feb. 27.
FREEMAN-BLAND — To Jasmine Freeman and Charles Bland, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 28.
ORTIZ-SILVA — To Silvia Ortiz and Ismael Silva-Asuncion, of Wildwood, a son, March 1.
STOCKER — To Andrea Denham and Craig Stocker, of Villas, a daughter, March 6.
ROMEO-BLACKMAN — To Alexandra Mia Romeo and Jawaun Blackman, of Rio Grande, a daughter, March 7.
Shore Medical Center
PAONE — To Ashley and Jon Paone, of Galloway Township, a son, Dec. 19.
CARAVELLO-SHOCKLEY — To Jenna Caravello and Matthew Shockley, of Somers Point, a son, Dec. 21.
COLEMAN — To Samantha and Joshua Coleman, of Woodbine, a son, Dec. 21.
MORAN — To Dana and Eric Moran, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 25.
PEOPLES — To Ashley and Matthew Peoples, of Cape May, a daughter, Dec. 30.
PANNELL-SUMMERS — To Maisha Pannell and Brandon Summers, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 5.
GHEEN — To Toni and Brendan Gheen, of Ocean City, twin sons, Jan. 5.
HAMMOND — To Samantha and Zachary Hammond, of Linwood, a daughter, Jan. 8.
DeLAURENTIS-PASTRANA — To Kimberly DeLaurentis and Wilberto Pastrana, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 10.
STRATOTI — To Cassie and Michael Stratoti, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 11.
GAZO — To Kristen and Michael Gazo, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 14.
FRAZIER-PROSSER — To Haley Frazier and Kyle Prosser, of Rio Grande, a son, Jan. 12.
MALLOUS-ROACH — To Samantha Mallous and Matthew Roach, of North Cape May, a son, Jan. 14.
GILLIAM-BEY — To Meyesha Gilliam and Yanu Amani-Bey, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 15.
ELLIOTT — To Nina and Michael Elliott, of Del Haven, a son, Jan. 15.
MENJIVAR-HERNANDEZ — To Karina Menjivar and Israel Hernandez, of Wildwood, a daughter, Jan. 15.
SANTIAGO — To Jackelinne Santiago, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 15.
BARNES-LEWIS — To Adrianna Barnes and Dan Lewis, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 16.
LUGO-WILSON — To Beatriz Lugo and Leonard Wilson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 20.
MARINO — To Brittany and DJ Marino, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 21.
LaSASSA — To Lauren and David LaSassa, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 22.
SMELTZER — To Brittany and Timothy Smeltzer, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 22.
MOSS — To Aschley and Jason Moss, of Linwood, a daughter, Jan. 22.
GARCIA-TERRONES — To Sarait Garcia Herrera and Yermy Terrones-Ruiz, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 24.
JONES — To Sarah and Robert Jones, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 24.
BARRETT — To Abigail and Timothy Barrett, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 25.
ROTT-MUCHLER — To Nicole Rott and Jacob Muchler, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 26.
WINN — To Natalia and Wayne Winn, of Linwood, a daughter, Jan. 27.
COLEMAN-MARTIN — To Joanna Coleman and William Martin, of Somers Point, a daughter, Jan. 27.
LOGLISCI-CHIVALETTE — To Dina Loglisci and Christian Chivalette, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 27.
ROSE — To Lisa Rose, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 30.
McKENZIE — To Amiria McKenzie, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 4.
IACONELLI — To Lucy and Gregory Iaconelli, of Tuckahoe, a daughter, Feb. 5.
LEE — To Jamie and David Lee, of Linwood, a son, Feb. 5.
DEAN — To Kelly and Richard Dean Jr., of South Seaville, a son, Feb. 6.
MICHAEL — To Emily and Todd Michael, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 7.
RETTINO — To Danielle and Nicholas Rettino, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 7.
ROSA-SKINNER — To Mireya Rosa and Jeffrey Skinner, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 7.
CHOWDHURY-ALAM — To Farjan Ahmed Chowdhury and Shah Alam, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 9.
SALVESEN — To Laura and Leif Salvesen, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Feb. 9.
SOTO-TORRES — To Valentina Soto and Eric Torres, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 10.
BERESFORD — To Rana and Ocean Beresford, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Feb. 11.
SHERWOOD — To Jennifer and Barry Sherwood, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 22.
HUANG — To Milrose and Tim Huang, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 13.
CAVANAUGH — To Tiffany and James Cavanaugh, of Villas, a daughter, Feb. 13.
NUNEZ-CRUZ — To Deanna Nunez and Brandon Cruz, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 13.
DUTTON-MARTIN — To Alissa Dutton and Norman Martin III, of Dennisville, a daughter, Feb. 14.
CAPUTO — To Jennifer and Joseph Caputo, of West Creek, a son, Feb. 14.
