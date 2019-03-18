shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

ELDREDGE — To Lauren and Kyle Eldredge, of Cape May, a daughter, March 1.

FALKIEWICZ — To Jolene and Joseph Falkiewicz, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 1.

DIXON — To Jamilah Dixon, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 2.

FIGUEROA-ROBINSON — To Bianca Figueroa and Antione Robinson, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 2.

COOPER — To Tashee and Jamal Cooper, of Mays Landing, a daughter, March 2.

SOMERS — To Megan and James Somers, of Linwood, a son, March 3.

CONOVER — To Nicole and John Conover, of Somers Point, a son, March 4.

GALLAGHER-FICKEN — To Krystal Gallagher and William Ficken, of Galloway Township, a son, March 4.

SYSOL — To Whitney and Austin Sysol, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 4.

RAMOS — To Karin and Raphael Ramos, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 4.

TART — To Elizabeth and Adam Tart, of Tuckerton, a daughter, March 5.

CHAMBERS — To Alexis and Justin Chambers, of Mays Landing, a son, March 5.

PHAM — To Thuhuong Pham, of Atlantic City, a son, March 5.

GRACIA-ALICEA — To Medina Gracia and Samuel Alicea III, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 6.

MASSEY — To Catherine and Edward Massey, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 6.

PRICE-GIACOBBE — To Heather Price and Nicholas Giacobbe, of Absecon, a daughter, March 6.

BAYLON-NUNEZ — To Ira Baylon and Norberto Nunez Jr., of Pleasantville, a son, March 7.

FRICK — To Nikole Frick, of Somers Point, a son, March 10.

WENZEL — To Joyanna and Ryan Wenzel, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 10.

NUNEZ — To Xiomara and Domingo Nunez, of Pleasantville, a son, March 10.

