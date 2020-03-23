HOLSTON-HAINES-THOMPSON — To Tonisha Holston-Haines and Lavarell Thompson, of Somers Point, a son, March 12.
McCABE-STERNBERGER — To Elizabeth McCabe and Adam Sternberger, of Ocean City, a son, March 12.
EASON-ZEIGENFUS — To Schvonne Eason and Jason Zeigenfus, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 13.
PEELER-STALWORTH — To Lakisha Peeler and Danny Stalworth, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 13.
HARRINGTON — To Peona and Curtis Harrington, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, March 14.
BISHOP-QUINTANILLA — To Earlena Bishop and Felix Quintanilla, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 14.
BURWELL — To Michelle and Ryan Burwell, of Absecon, a daughter, March 15.
BURNS — To Miriam and Andrew Burns, of Mays Landing, a son, March 15.
WRIGHT-WILKES — To Lashon Wright and Kamau Wilkes, of Atlantic City, twins, a son and a daughter, March 15.
BELCARO-QUINONES — To Alysa Belcaro and Jose Quinones, of Ventnor, a daughter, March 16.
