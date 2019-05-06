Cape Regional Medical Center
WEAVER-WYATT — To Melonie Weaver and Louis Wyatt, of Cape May Court House, a son, April 17.
FEATHER-COYLE — To Christina Feather and Ismael Coyle, of Rio Grande, a daughter, April 21.
PATRICK-GINSBURG — To Sydney Patrick and Louis Ginsburg, of Villas, a son, April 23.
ALEXANDER-CASANOVA — To Gabriella Alexander and Carlos Casanova, of Wildwood, a son, April 28.
WALTZ-THOMAS — To Miranda Waltz and Daniel Thomas, of Villas, a son, April 29.
ROBLETO — To Kathleen Kelly and Anthony Robleto, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, April 30.
Southern Ocean Medical Center
TORRES-SIBUG — To Nina Torres and Orven Sibug, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, February 4.
MOORE — To Bridget and Wallace Moore, of Forked River, a son, February 11.
SAFT-ALGOR — To Heather Saft and William Algor, of Tuckerton, a daughter, February 28.
SCHENA — To Ashley and Philip Schena, of Beachwood, a daughter, March 9.
MICHALLIS — To Leah and Brent Michallis, of Tuckerton, a son, March 12.