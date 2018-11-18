shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

CAMP — To Kira Camp, of Absecon, a daughter, Oct. 28.

COYLE-TAYLOR — To Jessica Coyle and Lonnie Taylor, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 28.

FERIOZZI — To Kristen and Paul Feriozzi Jr., of Northfield, twins, a daughter and a son, Oct. 28.

KNEUER-MORALES — To LeeAnn Kneuer and Esay Morales, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 28.

CARPENTER-RIVERA — To Quadjira Carpenter and Luis Rivera, of Atlantic City, twins — a daughter and a son, Oct. 29.

HALDEMAN — To Sarah and Samuel Haldeman, of Avalon, a son, Oct. 29.

PATEL — To Ana and Nikunj Patel, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 29.

ENCARNACION-BUSH — To Victoria Encarnacion and Anthony Bush, of Somers Point, a son, Oct. 29.

FUNEZ-MENDOZA — To Jasmin Funez and Douglas Mendoza, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 29.

ARA-JAHANGIR — To Rowshon Ara and MD Jahangir, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 30.

MURRAY-PARKER — To Chante Murray and Nathaniel Parker, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 30.

BOWERS-MARTINEZ— To Breanne Bowers and Jose Martinez, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Oct. 30.

SHAW — To Terrie and Frank Shaw, of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 30.

SALVATORE-GUZMAN — To Anneliese Salvatore and Hector Guzman, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 31.

BERMUDEZ-NEGRON-DAVIS — To Jailene Bermudez-Negron and Doward Davis Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 31.

Shore Medical Center

ROUNDS-PASSALACQUA — To Jacqueline Rounds and Steven Passalacqua, of Linwood, a daughter, Sept. 30.

BASZNER-OLIVERO — To Raquel Baszner and Edsel Olivero, of Ventnor, a son, Oct. 4.

RUSH-BOWLAND — To Amanda Rush and Scott Bowland, of Linwood, a daughter, Oct. 5.

POOLAKE — To Cynthia and Matthew Poolake, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 5.

TAYLOR-DOMINGUEZ — To Michelle Taylor and Efrain Dominguez, of Ocean View, a son, Oct. 6.

BURROWS — To Kaitlyn and Steven Burrows, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 6.

CULP-ANDRICCI — To Molly Culp and Jacob Andricci, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 7.

SCHOFIELD — To Kelly and Andrew Schofield, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 8.

CAMPAGNA — To Kimberley and Matthew Campagna, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 9.

TORRES-VALCARCEL–REYES — To Luz Marie Torres-Valcarcel and Sammy Reyes, of Galloway Township, twins, a daughter and a son, Oct. 10.

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

