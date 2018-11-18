AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
CAMP — To Kira Camp, of Absecon, a daughter, Oct. 28.
COYLE-TAYLOR — To Jessica Coyle and Lonnie Taylor, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 28.
FERIOZZI — To Kristen and Paul Feriozzi Jr., of Northfield, twins, a daughter and a son, Oct. 28.
KNEUER-MORALES — To LeeAnn Kneuer and Esay Morales, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 28.
CARPENTER-RIVERA — To Quadjira Carpenter and Luis Rivera, of Atlantic City, twins — a daughter and a son, Oct. 29.
HALDEMAN — To Sarah and Samuel Haldeman, of Avalon, a son, Oct. 29.
PATEL — To Ana and Nikunj Patel, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 29.
ENCARNACION-BUSH — To Victoria Encarnacion and Anthony Bush, of Somers Point, a son, Oct. 29.
FUNEZ-MENDOZA — To Jasmin Funez and Douglas Mendoza, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 29.
ARA-JAHANGIR — To Rowshon Ara and MD Jahangir, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 30.
MURRAY-PARKER — To Chante Murray and Nathaniel Parker, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 30.
BOWERS-MARTINEZ— To Breanne Bowers and Jose Martinez, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Oct. 30.
SHAW — To Terrie and Frank Shaw, of Villas, a daughter, Oct. 30.
SALVATORE-GUZMAN — To Anneliese Salvatore and Hector Guzman, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 31.
BERMUDEZ-NEGRON-DAVIS — To Jailene Bermudez-Negron and Doward Davis Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 31.
Shore Medical Center
ROUNDS-PASSALACQUA — To Jacqueline Rounds and Steven Passalacqua, of Linwood, a daughter, Sept. 30.
BASZNER-OLIVERO — To Raquel Baszner and Edsel Olivero, of Ventnor, a son, Oct. 4.
RUSH-BOWLAND — To Amanda Rush and Scott Bowland, of Linwood, a daughter, Oct. 5.
POOLAKE — To Cynthia and Matthew Poolake, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 5.
TAYLOR-DOMINGUEZ — To Michelle Taylor and Efrain Dominguez, of Ocean View, a son, Oct. 6.
BURROWS — To Kaitlyn and Steven Burrows, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 6.
CULP-ANDRICCI — To Molly Culp and Jacob Andricci, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 7.
SCHOFIELD — To Kelly and Andrew Schofield, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 8.
CAMPAGNA — To Kimberley and Matthew Campagna, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 9.
TORRES-VALCARCEL–REYES — To Luz Marie Torres-Valcarcel and Sammy Reyes, of Galloway Township, twins, a daughter and a son, Oct. 10.