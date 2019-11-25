Shore Medical Center
CRESCI-FOX — To Meredith Cresci and Hunter Fox, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 3.
SWARTZ — To Megan and Joseph Swartz, of Woodbine, a son, Sept. 3.
MARQUEZ-RODRIGUEZ — To Luz E. Marquez and Radames Rodriguez Jr., of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 3.
COCHRAN — To Kristi and Daniel Cochran, of Villas, a daughter, Sept. 4.
BROOKINS — To Shanta Comeaux Brookins and Gregory Brookins, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 5.
HOOD — To Uneisha Hood, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 5.
JUAREZ-HERNANDEZ — To Rufina Oseguera Juarez and Luis Mejia Hernandez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 7.
GARBUTT — To Carly and Brian Garbutt, of Beesley’s Point, a son, Sept. 6.
MOSER-FITZICK — To Caitlyn Rose Moser and Jonathan Taylor Fitzick, of Ocean City, a son, Sept. 7.
GIORDANO — To Brooke and Arthur Giordano, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 7.
GEIB — To Lauren and Andrew Geib, of Clermont, a daughter, Sept. 7.
ALVARADO — To Mary-Megan and Carlos Alvarado, of Egg Harbor Township, of Egg Harbor Township, Sept. 9.
SEVIGNY-NEVES — To Corlyn Sevigny and Abidenos Neves, of Cape May, a daughter, Sept. 10.
ROBINSON-ARISTY — To Aliya Robinson and Gilberto Aristy, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 11.
HENRY — To Amanda and George Henry, of Brigantine, a daughter, Sept. 11.
HUTCHINSON — To Jade and Thomas Hutchinson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 11.
WITHEROW — To Carlie and Eric Witherow, of Marmora, a son, Sept. 11.
PARSONS — To Lauren and Robert Parsons, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 11.
GLENZ-NOTCH — To Erica Emili Glenz and Michaelis Lawrenzo Notch, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Sept. 12.
WAGNER — To Taylor and Corey Wagner, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Sept. 13.
MIRANDA — To Nicolette and Daniel Miranda, of Galloway, a daughter, Sept. 19.
KLEINSCHMIDT — To Andrea and Jason Kleinschmidt, of North Cape May, a daughter, Sept. 20.
FENNEKOHL — To Melissa and John Fennekohl, of Petersburg, a son, Sept. 20.
HIBBERT — To Christine and Thomas Hibbert, of Mays Landing, a son, Sept. 25.
HUNT — To Lauren and Christopher Hunt, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 23.
MILLER-CHILES — To Jada Ari Miller and Marlon Nathaniel Chiles II, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 25.
PEPEK — To Kira and Tom Pepek, of Mays Landing, a son, Sept. 27.
EMMONS-VICENTE — To Lisa Renee Emmons and Erix DeJesus Vicente, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 29.
ROBSON — To Kymberly and Zachary Robson, of Cape May, a son, Sept. 30.
BELAND-LEGARRETA — To Chelsey Beland and Armando Legarreta, of Wildwood Crest, a daughter, Oct. 2.
