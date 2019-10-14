AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
WALKER-BELTRAN — To Latoyia Walker and Jose Beltran, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 25.
COUNCIL-HEATH — To Destiny Council and Shane Heath, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 25.
DABNEY-JONES — To Erika Dabney and William Jones, of Mays Landing, a son, Sept. 26.
MARCELIN-THOMAS — To Cynthia Marcelin and Max Thomas, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 26.
VAINO-MARGUGLIO — To Nichol Vaino and Marc Marguglio, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 27.
VALENTINE-MITCHELL — To Shania Valentine and Raheeme Mitchell, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 27.
HERSEY-COLLIER — To D’Airah Hersey and Richard Collier, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 27.
TAVERAS-GOMEZ-ROSARIO-RODRIGUEZ — To Magbiely Taveras-Gomez and Kilbin Rosario-Rodriguez, of Absecon, a son, Sept. 28.
PERA — To Krystle and Greg Pera, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 28.
MENDEZ-MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ-CHOTO — To Mirna Mendez-Martinez and Alexis Hernandez-Choto, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 29.
JAMISON — To Elsie and Daniel Jamison, of Ocean View, a son, Sept. 29.
JONES-GOODWIN — To Jyauna Jones and Quamir Goodwin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Sept. 30.
Cape Regional Medical Center
TOMES-HATCHER — To Nicolette Tomes and Quinton Hatcher Jr., of Del Haven, a son, Sept. 25.
ALEXANDER-ORLANDO — To Olivia Alexander and Salvatore Orlando, of Cape May Court House, a son, Sept. 30.
FUREY-SZYMBORSKI — To Christina Flick Furey and Steve Szymborski, of Rio Grande, a son, Oct. 1.
NANNONO-MOORE — To Rebecca Nannono and Keary Moore, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 1.
BIEDRZCKI-JIMENEZ — To Jenna Biedrzcki and Sergio Jimenez, of Wildwood, a son, Oct. 4.
VESPER-DOYLE — To Ann Vesper and Jason Doyle, of Villas, a son, Oct. 4.
