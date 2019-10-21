shutterstock_586741628

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

BRAVO-VARGAS — To Liliana Bravo and Felix Vargas, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 1

HARPER-HILL — To Tayji Harper and Khadere Hill, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 1

KING-CERVONE — To Rebecca King and Joshua Cervone, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 1

WURTZ — To Candice and John Wurtz, of Petersburg, a daughter, Oct. 1

ARCAINI — To Alexandria and Michael Arcaini, of Hammonton, a son, Oct. 1

SHORTELL-DeSTEFANO — To Kristina Shortell and Anthony DeStefano, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 1

WESTCOTT-RUGGLES — To Amy Westcott and David Ruggles, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 2

BURKE-GONZALEZ — To Brittany Burke and Carlos Gonzalez, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 2

CARPINO — To Ashley and Frank Carpino, of Ocean View, a daughter, Oct. 3

MARCELLINO-FRITZ — To Angela Marcellino and William Fritz, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 3

STEVENS — To Kelsey and James Stevens Jr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 4

FLORES-SINCLAIR — To Dalia Flores and Carlos Sinclair, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 4

JERONIMO-ALVAREZ — To Helen Jeronimo and Francisco Alvarez, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 4

LLERAS-HARDESTY — To Natalia Nunez Lleras and Joshua Hardesty, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 5

MENDIETA — To Christina and Angel Mendieta, of Somers Point, a son, Oct. 5

POWELL-TRINIDAD — To Alexia Powell and Missael Trinidad, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 5

GILLIAM — To Ashley and Chevy Gilliam, of Port Republic, a daughter, Oct. 5

CHOWDHURY — To Beauty and Swapan Chowdhury, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 6

DUNSTON-MARRERO-EVERETT — To Cheyvonne Dunston-Marrero and Mikale Everett, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 6

KOZUBA-JAGPAL — To Heather Kozuba and Karandeep Jagpal, of Ocean City, a son, Oct. 6

JOHNSTON — To Czarina and William Johnston, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 6

BUCHBINDER — To Cindy and Matthew Buchbinder, of Smithville, a daughter, Oct. 6

DAVIS-JEROME — To Badiah Davis and Kevin Jerome, of Newark, a daughter, Oct. 6

NIEVES-GRATE — To Saymara Nieves and Bilal Grate, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 7

COSTANTINO — To Leigh Ann and Steven Costantino, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 8

BERNAL-ALCANTARA — To Jeniffer Bernal and Manuel Alcantara, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 9

COLLINS-BORSANI — To Shakera Collins and Alfedo Borsani Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 9

JONES-CARMONA — To Jacqueline Jones and Jason Carmona, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct.10

COLEY-MACK — To Tieasha Coley and Michael Mack, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 10

SANCHEZ-DAVIS — To Ayeisha Sanchez and Tyrell Davis, of Villas, a son, Oct. 10

ALLEN-INGERSOLL — To Melissa Allen and James Ingersoll, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 11

BANEGAS-LOPEZ-GALICIA-GONZALEZ — To Yarida Banegas-Lopez and Jose Galicia-Gonzalez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 12

