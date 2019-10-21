AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
BRAVO-VARGAS — To Liliana Bravo and Felix Vargas, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 1
HARPER-HILL — To Tayji Harper and Khadere Hill, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 1
KING-CERVONE — To Rebecca King and Joshua Cervone, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 1
WURTZ — To Candice and John Wurtz, of Petersburg, a daughter, Oct. 1
ARCAINI — To Alexandria and Michael Arcaini, of Hammonton, a son, Oct. 1
SHORTELL-DeSTEFANO — To Kristina Shortell and Anthony DeStefano, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 1
WESTCOTT-RUGGLES — To Amy Westcott and David Ruggles, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 2
BURKE-GONZALEZ — To Brittany Burke and Carlos Gonzalez, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 2
CARPINO — To Ashley and Frank Carpino, of Ocean View, a daughter, Oct. 3
MARCELLINO-FRITZ — To Angela Marcellino and William Fritz, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 3
STEVENS — To Kelsey and James Stevens Jr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 4
FLORES-SINCLAIR — To Dalia Flores and Carlos Sinclair, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 4
JERONIMO-ALVAREZ — To Helen Jeronimo and Francisco Alvarez, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 4
LLERAS-HARDESTY — To Natalia Nunez Lleras and Joshua Hardesty, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 5
MENDIETA — To Christina and Angel Mendieta, of Somers Point, a son, Oct. 5
POWELL-TRINIDAD — To Alexia Powell and Missael Trinidad, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 5
GILLIAM — To Ashley and Chevy Gilliam, of Port Republic, a daughter, Oct. 5
CHOWDHURY — To Beauty and Swapan Chowdhury, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 6
DUNSTON-MARRERO-EVERETT — To Cheyvonne Dunston-Marrero and Mikale Everett, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 6
KOZUBA-JAGPAL — To Heather Kozuba and Karandeep Jagpal, of Ocean City, a son, Oct. 6
JOHNSTON — To Czarina and William Johnston, of Mays Landing, a son, Oct. 6
BUCHBINDER — To Cindy and Matthew Buchbinder, of Smithville, a daughter, Oct. 6
DAVIS-JEROME — To Badiah Davis and Kevin Jerome, of Newark, a daughter, Oct. 6
NIEVES-GRATE — To Saymara Nieves and Bilal Grate, of Pleasantville, a son, Oct. 7
COSTANTINO — To Leigh Ann and Steven Costantino, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 8
BERNAL-ALCANTARA — To Jeniffer Bernal and Manuel Alcantara, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 9
COLLINS-BORSANI — To Shakera Collins and Alfedo Borsani Jr., of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 9
JONES-CARMONA — To Jacqueline Jones and Jason Carmona, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct.10
COLEY-MACK — To Tieasha Coley and Michael Mack, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 10
SANCHEZ-DAVIS — To Ayeisha Sanchez and Tyrell Davis, of Villas, a son, Oct. 10
ALLEN-INGERSOLL — To Melissa Allen and James Ingersoll, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 11
BANEGAS-LOPEZ-GALICIA-GONZALEZ — To Yarida Banegas-Lopez and Jose Galicia-Gonzalez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.