AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

BRYAN — To Aleksandra Abalmosova and Adrian Bryan, of Barnegat, a son, Aug. 27.

TRACEY — To Lindsey and Brandon Tracey, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Aug. 27.

PRISTUP — To Tess and Igor Pristup, of Ventnor, a son, Aug. 28.

BOTTA-YARGER — To Morgan Botta and Zachary Yarger, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 29.

MANNAN-ABBASI — To Hina Mannan and Danish Abbasi, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 29.

WATTS — To Adrianna and James Watts, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Aug. 29.

RODRIGUEZ-CARRILLO-GARCIA-SOTELO — To Guadalupe Rodriguez-Carrillo and Jose Garcia-Sotelo, of Winslow, a daughter, Aug. 29.

LAFFERTY — To Adina and George Lafferty, of Somers Point, a son, Aug. 30.

SANCHEZ-VIDANOS — To Veronica Sanchez and Roberto Vidanos, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 30.

DeWITT-IRIZARRY — To Jazmine DeWitt and Rumone Irizarry, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Aug. 31.

KOUHOUPT — To Ryain and Zachary Kouhoupt, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 31.

OLBERT-MACE — To Konica Olbert and Jermone Mace, of Woodbury, a daughter, Aug. 31.

SCOTT-REAVES-FOSTER — To Tylea Scott-Reaves and Quadir Foster, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 31.

Cape Regional Medical Center

CASIMIRO-ESPINAL — To Paola Casimiro and Jeury Espinal, of Pleasantville, twin daughters, Aug. 12.

BROOKS-TOLBERT — To Danielle Brooks and DeShawn Tolbert, of Villas, a son, Aug. 25.

HUDSON-MARRERO — To Amber Hudson and Freddy Marrero, of Erma, a daughter, Aug. 29.

FARROW — To Torie and Gary Farrow Jr., of Cape May Court House, a son, Aug. 30.

JOHNSON-IVEY — To LaShonda Johnson and Emmanuel Ivey, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Aug. 31.

