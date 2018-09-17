AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
BRAUNIUS-MILEN — To Amy Braunius and Jonathan Milen, of Ventnor, a daughter, Sept. 1.
CANNON-COTTMAN — To Malikah Cannon and Devin Cottman, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 1.
KOLLOCK-WICKS-HERNANDEZ — To Leatrice Kollock-Wicks and Keith Hernandez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 3.
TOURY-TRAWALLY — To Sonassa Toury and Jallah Trawally, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 4.
LAWS-JONES — To Ashley Laws and Clarence Jones, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 5.
MORALES-JUARBE — To Tanya Morales and Jaime Juarbe, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 5.
POWELL-ORLANDO — To Lindsey Powell and Jonathan Orlando, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 5.
THOMAS-LEO — To Lee-Ann Thomas and Joshua Leo, of Villas, a son, Sept. 5.
BADGER — To Jasmine and Dennis Badger, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 7.
TORRES — To Jasmine Torres, of Newtonville, a daughter, Sept. 7.
ELLISON-SAUNDERS — To Elizabeth Ellison and Matthew Saunders, of Somers Point, a son, Sept. 8.
PERRY-CHANCE — To Deamera Perry and Trevon Chance, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 8.
QUINTERO-VALDEZ-BERNAL-VAZQUEZ — To Susana Quintero-Valdez and Jose Bernal-Vazquez, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 8.
MENDOZA — To Maryori and Manuel Mendoza, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 9.
Cape Regional Medical Center
GOICOCHEA — To Kayla Goicochea, of Villas, a daughter, Aug. 31.
CLUFF-ARNDT — To Kylie Cluff and Donald Arndt, of Villas, a daughter, Aug. 31.
LOPEZ-MOYA — To Gabriela Carrillo Lopez and Pablo David Moya, of Wildwood, a son, Sept. 4.
AVILES-SOTO — To Miryam Aviles and Ramon Soto, of Wildwood, a son, Sept. 5.
MURPHY — To Loretta Kelly and Daniel Murphy, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Sept. 7.
TOUMI — To Hoar and Nasser Toumi, of Wildwood, a daughter, Sept. 10.
Shore Medical Center HOUGH — To Shalifa Hough, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 7.
VALLAURI — To Jessica and Shawn Vallauri Sr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 12.
MEYERS — To Gabrielle and Brendan Meyers, of Marmora, a daughter, Aug. 14.
HANCOCK — To Robin and William Hancock, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 14.
CRUZ — To Summer Cruz, of Villas, a daughter, Aug. 15.
PETRINI — To Sheri and Louis Petrini Jr., of Newfield, a daughter, Aug. 16.
HARDIN — To Julie and P.J. Hardin, of Swainton, a son, Aug. 18.
GONZALEZ — To Amelia and James Gonzalez, of Vineland, a son, Aug. 20.
CONOVER — To Leydi and William Conover, of Absecon, a son, Aug. 21.
TABANO — To Ashley and Dane Tabano, of Ocean View, a daughter, Aug. 24.