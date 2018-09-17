AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

BRAUNIUS-MILEN — To Amy Braunius and Jonathan Milen, of Ventnor, a daughter, Sept. 1.

CANNON-COTTMAN — To Malikah Cannon and Devin Cottman, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 1.

KOLLOCK-WICKS-HERNANDEZ — To Leatrice Kollock-Wicks and Keith Hernandez, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 3.

TOURY-TRAWALLY — To Sonassa Toury and Jallah Trawally, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 4.

LAWS-JONES — To Ashley Laws and Clarence Jones, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 5.

MORALES-JUARBE — To Tanya Morales and Jaime Juarbe, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 5.

POWELL-ORLANDO — To Lindsey Powell and Jonathan Orlando, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Sept. 5.

THOMAS-LEO — To Lee-Ann Thomas and Joshua Leo, of Villas, a son, Sept. 5.

BADGER — To Jasmine and Dennis Badger, of Galloway Township, a son, Sept. 7.

TORRES — To Jasmine Torres, of Newtonville, a daughter, Sept. 7.

ELLISON-SAUNDERS — To Elizabeth Ellison and Matthew Saunders, of Somers Point, a son, Sept. 8.

PERRY-CHANCE — To Deamera Perry and Trevon Chance, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 8.

QUINTERO-VALDEZ-BERNAL-VAZQUEZ — To Susana Quintero-Valdez and Jose Bernal-Vazquez, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 8.

MENDOZA — To Maryori and Manuel Mendoza, of Pleasantville, a son, Sept. 9.

Cape Regional Medical Center

GOICOCHEA — To Kayla Goicochea, of Villas, a daughter, Aug. 31.

CLUFF-ARNDT — To Kylie Cluff and Donald Arndt, of Villas, a daughter, Aug. 31.

LOPEZ-MOYA — To Gabriela Carrillo Lopez and Pablo David Moya, of Wildwood, a son, Sept. 4.

AVILES-SOTO — To Miryam Aviles and Ramon Soto, of Wildwood, a son, Sept. 5.

MURPHY — To Loretta Kelly and Daniel Murphy, of Wildwood Crest, a son, Sept. 7.

TOUMI — To Hoar and Nasser Toumi, of Wildwood, a daughter, Sept. 10.

Shore Medical Center HOUGH — To Shalifa Hough, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 7.

VALLAURI — To Jessica and Shawn Vallauri Sr., of Mays Landing, a daughter, Aug. 12.

MEYERS — To Gabrielle and Brendan Meyers, of Marmora, a daughter, Aug. 14.

HANCOCK — To Robin and William Hancock, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 14.

CRUZ — To Summer Cruz, of Villas, a daughter, Aug. 15.

PETRINI — To Sheri and Louis Petrini Jr., of Newfield, a daughter, Aug. 16.

HARDIN — To Julie and P.J. Hardin, of Swainton, a son, Aug. 18.

GONZALEZ — To Amelia and James Gonzalez, of Vineland, a son, Aug. 20.

CONOVER — To Leydi and William Conover, of Absecon, a son, Aug. 21.

TABANO — To Ashley and Dane Tabano, of Ocean View, a daughter, Aug. 24.

Contact: 609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Tags

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.