AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

MULDOON — To Jennifer and Joseph Muldoon, of Williamstown, a daughter, Sept. 16.

JONES-HASTINGS — To Danaisia Jones and Anthony Hastings, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 16.

MARTINEZ — To Mariel Martinez, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 16.

LOPEZ — To Jessica Lopez, of Northfield, a daughter, Sept. 16.

LEDBETTER-PIJUAN — To Cheyana Ledbetter and Tracy Pijuan, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 18.

LAWS-STEWART — To Shalan Laws and Anthony Stewart, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 18.

FOX — To Alyssa and Brooks Fox, of Absecon, a daughter, Sept. 20.

AKHTER-BHUEYAN — To Sherin Akhter and Shah Bhueyan, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 19.

ENDICOTT-FLORES — To Amanda Endicott and Louis Flores, of Absecon, a daughter, Sept. 20.

HOFF — To Kaitlyn and Robert Hoff, of Villas, a son, Sept. 20.

ALMENDARES-JOSE — To Yeny Almendares and Juan Jose, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 21.

GUTIERREZ-FUENTES-NODAL-GUTIERREZ — To Adriana Gutierrez-Fuentes and Jose Nodal-Gutierrez, of Hammonton, a daughter, Sept. 20.

HAWKINS-INMAN — To Dominique Hawkins and Amir Inman, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 21.

ATONDO — To Shanae and Nathaniel Atondo, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 21.

OMER-GARDNER — To Sarah Omer and Todd Gardner, of Mays Landing, a son, Sept. 21.

ROMAN-MUNIZ-BERRY — To Johanna Roman-Muniz and James Berry, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 22.

Cape Regional Medical Center

HUHN-BASCO — To Genevieve Huhn and James Basco, of Villas, a son, Sept. 18.

DUPONT — To Oushaunda and Craig DuPont, of Cape May, a son, Sept. 21.

GITTLE-FREELING — To Amber Gittle and Justin Freeling, of North Cape May, a son, Sept. 24.

HASSELMAN — To Alexa Hasselman, of Wildwood, a son, Sept. 23.

ABBATIELLO — To Genesis Abbatiello, of North Wildwood, a daughter, Sept. 24.

LEWIS — To Kaitlyn Bonner and Ryan Lewis, of Cape May, a son, Sept. 24.

