AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
MULDOON — To Jennifer and Joseph Muldoon, of Williamstown, a daughter, Sept. 16.
JONES-HASTINGS — To Danaisia Jones and Anthony Hastings, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Sept. 16.
MARTINEZ — To Mariel Martinez, of Hammonton, a son, Sept. 16.
LOPEZ — To Jessica Lopez, of Northfield, a daughter, Sept. 16.
LEDBETTER-PIJUAN — To Cheyana Ledbetter and Tracy Pijuan, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 18.
LAWS-STEWART — To Shalan Laws and Anthony Stewart, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 18.
FOX — To Alyssa and Brooks Fox, of Absecon, a daughter, Sept. 20.
AKHTER-BHUEYAN — To Sherin Akhter and Shah Bhueyan, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 19.
ENDICOTT-FLORES — To Amanda Endicott and Louis Flores, of Absecon, a daughter, Sept. 20.
HOFF — To Kaitlyn and Robert Hoff, of Villas, a son, Sept. 20.
ALMENDARES-JOSE — To Yeny Almendares and Juan Jose, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Sept. 21.
GUTIERREZ-FUENTES-NODAL-GUTIERREZ — To Adriana Gutierrez-Fuentes and Jose Nodal-Gutierrez, of Hammonton, a daughter, Sept. 20.
HAWKINS-INMAN — To Dominique Hawkins and Amir Inman, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 21.
ATONDO — To Shanae and Nathaniel Atondo, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Sept. 21.
OMER-GARDNER — To Sarah Omer and Todd Gardner, of Mays Landing, a son, Sept. 21.
ROMAN-MUNIZ-BERRY — To Johanna Roman-Muniz and James Berry, of Atlantic City, a son, Sept. 22.
Cape Regional Medical Center
HUHN-BASCO — To Genevieve Huhn and James Basco, of Villas, a son, Sept. 18.
DUPONT — To Oushaunda and Craig DuPont, of Cape May, a son, Sept. 21.
GITTLE-FREELING — To Amber Gittle and Justin Freeling, of North Cape May, a son, Sept. 24.
HASSELMAN — To Alexa Hasselman, of Wildwood, a son, Sept. 23.
ABBATIELLO — To Genesis Abbatiello, of North Wildwood, a daughter, Sept. 24.
LEWIS — To Kaitlyn Bonner and Ryan Lewis, of Cape May, a son, Sept. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.