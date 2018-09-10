AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
ANGELUCCI — To Christy and Anthony Angelucci, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 26.
LI-HAN TU — To Stella Li and Shao Han Tu, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Aug. 26.
LEVERING-FELDBAUER — To Kelly Levering and Joshua Feldbauer, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 28.
WAUGH-DeJESUS — To Ashley Waugh and Joaquin DeJesus, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 28.
BAJOO-FARMER — To Krystal Bajoo and Michael Farmer, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 29.
CRESPO — To Kristen and Robert Crespo, of Galloway Township, a son, Aug. 29.
WILLIAMS — To Ashley Williams, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Aug. 29.
AABID-WARREN — To Mushirah Aabid and Lonnie Warren, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 30.
BIGGINS-ORTIZ — To Talimah Biggins and Kevin Ortiz, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 30.
HILL-GRANT-WILEY — To Waliyah Hill and Keyshaun Grant-Wiley, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 30.
LEWIS-WILLIAMS — To Zy’hara Lewis and Braizon Williams, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Aug. 30.
SAEED-BUTT — To Maryum Saeed and Muhammad Butt, of Ventnor, a son, Aug. 30.
TORRES-JOHNSON — To Melissa Torres and Carl Johnson, of Mays Landing, a son, Aug. 30.
WILLIAMSON — To Nicole and Matthew Williamson, of Brigantine, a daughter, Aug. 30.
BRADLEY — To N’kyah Bradley, of Pleasantville, a son, Aug. 31.
KING-COLLADO — To Lakiyah King and Jemar Collado, of Atlantic City, a son, Aug. 31.