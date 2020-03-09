Celeste Fernandez, Democartic candidate for At-Large Freeholder in Atlantic County

Atlantic County Freeholder-At-Large Candidate Celeste Fernandez, left, of Egg Harbor Township talks with supporters at the Atlantic County Democratic Convention March 8 at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Fernandez, who narrowly lost in her challenge to GOP Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica in 2018, was nominated by acclimation at the convention.

Egg Harbor Township's Celeste Fernandez was nominated by acclimation (she had no primary challengers) to go up against longtime GOP At-Large Freeholder John Risley, also of Egg Harbor Township, in November. Fernandez came close to unseating At-Large Freeholder Frank Formica in 2018, after vote by mail ballots came in overwhelmingly for her.

