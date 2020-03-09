Egg Harbor Township's Celeste Fernandez was nominated by acclimation (she had no primary challengers) to go up against longtime GOP At-Large Freeholder John Risley, also of Egg Harbor Township, in November. Fernandez came close to unseating At-Large Freeholder Frank Formica in 2018, after vote by mail ballots came in overwhelmingly for her.
Celeste Fernandez to challenge John Risley for freeholder
Michelle Brunetti Post
Staff Writer
In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
-
Mainland school officials bar those who traveled to affected countries or have COVID-19 symptoms
-
New Jersey may know about additional coronavirus cases Sunday
-
New Jersey announces fourth COVID-19 patient
-
Two more 'presumptive positive' cases of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in New Jersey
-
Atlantic now a Second Amendment/Lawful Gun Owner County
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.