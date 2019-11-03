Central Jersey Group I

Buena hosted Pleasantville in high school football on Friday, October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

6 p.m. Friday

Burlington City (5) at Buena Regional (4)

7 p.m. Friday

Haddon Township (8) at Willingboro (1)

Pennsville (7) at Woodstown (2)

1 p.m. Saturday

Middlesex (6) at Salem (3)

