Cedar Creek VS Absegami football

Cedar Creek’s Louis Barrios, #4, gets congratulated after scoring in the first quarter as Cedar Creek High School plays Absegami, in Egg Harbor City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Load comments