Hammonton vs Holy Spirit

Holy Spirit vs Hammonton High School football game at Hammonton High School Friday Sept 27, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Central Jersey Group IV

7 p.m. Friday

Brick Township (8) at Hammonton (1)

Hamilton West (5) at Middletown South (4)

Middletown North (6) at Toms River East (3)

Moorestown (7) at Jackson Memorial (2)

