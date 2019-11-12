102619_spt_buenafootball 3.jpg

Buena's Byron Spellman, left, runs the ball against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

(4) Buena at (1) Willingboro - Friday. 7 p.m.

(3) Salem at (2) Woodstown - Friday  7 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Load comments