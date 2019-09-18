Lacey Football

Central Regional (1-0) at Lacey Township (2-0)

6:30 p.m. Friday

These former Thanksgiving rivals meet for the first time since 2011. Lacey senior defensive back and running back Justin Gorski has made 13 tackles and rushed for 228 yards and four touchdowns. Landon Richardson ran for 121 yards and a touchdown as Central evened its record with a 9-0 win over Jackson Liberty last week.

