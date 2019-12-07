The United States Air Force is entering the third selection phase of Air National Guard units to operate the 5th generation fighter jet, the F-35 Lightning II. The Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, home of the 177th Fighter Wing, is ideally situated to defend and protect the United States with this new technology.
The F-35 belongs at the 177th Fighter Wing in Atlantic County because of its unparalleled strategic location. Basing the F-35 at the 177th will allow the United States Air Force to maintain its air dominance capabilities and allow service members to conduct their missions while protecting the country’s most vital governmental and economic regions, from Washington, D.C., to New York City.
In addition to supporting the nation’s security, there is a natural synergy among the F-35 mission, the FAA William Hughes Technical Center, the National Aviation Research & Technology Park, and Atlantic City International Airport. Bringing the F-35 to the 177th will increase the full-time workforce and drive millions of dollars in economic impact in the region. This is part of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber’s continuous efforts to diversify the economy in Atlantic County.
As a community, we understand that the fighter wing is the ideal location to place this technology against a challenging and potential threat to the nation’s security and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber supports the decision to bring the F-35 to New Jersey.
Despite outstanding facilities and strategic location, the 177th Fighter Wing was eliminated as a potential site in December 2016. A missing component during this process was a groundswell of community support.
Legislation (AJR112/SJR83) to express support for basing the F-35 fighter jets at the 177th was recently passed in both houses of the New Jersey Legislature with overwhelming support. We applaud the bipartisan efforts of the sponsors of this bill and the houses for approving this important legislation. This is a great first step toward gaining support to bring these new fighter jets to our home. Now it is up to our community to support this initiative.
As such, the Greater Atlantic City Chamber has sent a letter to dozens of regional organizations inviting them to participate in a coalition. We share a common goal to assist in the orderly development of southern New Jersey while stimulating increased coordination, cooperation and communication between business and government. The collective voice of our communities cannot be ignored.
We will be scheduling a coalition meeting in January 2020 to share information about the basing, the positive impact this will have, and to explore effective strategies that support this proposed legislation.
We encourage you to join our campaign to bring the F-35 Lightning II to the 177th Fighter Wing in Atlantic County. Please visit www.acchamber.com/f35 and sign up to receive information on this process and when and where the open public forums will be held.
The Greater Atlantic City Chamber is committed to making the 177th Fighter Wing home to the United States Air Force’s state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jet. Working together we can make this a reality for the nation’s defense and our local economy.
Michael Chait, of Egg Harbor Township, is executive vice president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.
