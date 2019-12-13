Undisputed World Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields defeats Christina Hammer

New Undisputed World Middleweight Champion Claressa Shields makes Christina Hammer miss after throwing a punch during the match at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, Saturday Night. April 14, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Women's boxing standout Claressa Shields became the undisputed middleweight champion with a 10-round, unanimous decision over Germany's Christina Hammer on April 13 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's Adrian Phillips Ballroom. It was the first championship fight in town in four years.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments