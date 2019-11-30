A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor, who is also facing a charge, police said.
Pryor was taken to the hospital just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday following a dispute with “mutual combatants” in an apartment on the city’s North Side, police said.
Allegheny County prosecutors and police said 24-year-old Shalaya Briston of Munhall was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault.
Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group, which represents Pryor, said family members had been told Pryor is expected to make a full recovery. Another call to Diulus was made seeking comment on the charge. Court documents don’t list an attorney for Briston and a listed number for her couldn’t be found Saturday. Diulus said he expects to see Pryor on Sunday.
Pryor has spent time with nine NFL teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.
Seahawks expect Clowney to play vs. Vikings: Jadeveon Clowney is putting off surgery for now in the hope he can manage a core muscle injury and make it through the rest of the Seattle Seahawks season.
Clowney is expected to return Monday night when Seattle hosts Minnesota in a key matchup in the NFC playoff race. Clowney is listed as questionable with the core injury that caused him to miss last week’s game at Philadelphia, but both Clowney and Seattle coach Pete Carroll expect the former No. 1 overall pick to play against the Vikings.
Basketball
Grizzlies’ Morant out with back spasms: Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant didn’t travel for the team’s Sunday game at Minnesota due to back spams.
The Grizzlies said Saturday in a release that Morant’s status is considered “week-to-week.”
Morant first experienced the back spasms Monday in a 126-114 loss to the Indiana Pacers. He aggravated the back spasms Friday in a 103-94 loss to the Utah Jazz.
Winter sports
Bassino wins giant slalom; Shiffrin third: Marta Bassino led an Italian 1-2 as a World Cup giant slalom victory at Killington eluded Mikaela Shiffrin again Saturday.
Bassino sealed a first career win by retaining her first-run lead to edge Federica Brignone by 0.26 seconds. Brignone, who won this race last year, was first to greet her teammate and hugged her in the finish area.
Shiffrin was a further 0.03 back in third for a fourth straight top-five finish in GS at the Vermont venue without taking the win.
Germans win double luge: The German team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt had the fastest time in both runs Saturday on the way to winning a World Cup doubles luge race at Mount Van Hoevenberg.
Wendl and Arlt finished in 1 minute, 27.317 seconds. German teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken — who hadn’t lost a race at Lake Placid in more than six years — were second in 1:27.501, and Austria’s Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller were third in 1:27.513.
