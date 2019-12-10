102519_spt_tennis 39.jpg

Cedar Creek's Charisse Tigrado competes during Thursday's CAL tennis finals at Vineland on October 24, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Junior Charisse Tigrado played first singles for Cedar Creek. She was 26-4, losing only once in team play. She made it to the CAL final for the second year in a row, losing to teammate Jenna Crawford. Tigrado is the only returning player to this year’s Press All Stars’ first team.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments