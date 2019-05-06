Ordained: 1967
Status: Deceased
Worked at:
College of the Sacred Heart, Woodstock, Maryland; Colegio San Mateo, Osorno, Chile; Chapel of the Holy Redeemer, Hot Springs, North Carolina; Youth Ministries, Flat Rock, North Carolina; Self-Help, Inc., Baltimore, Maryland; Holy Name, Camden; Jesuit Ferdinand Wheeler House, Baltimore, Maryland; Holy Spirit, Atlantic City; Camden Diocesan Center, Mays Landing; Stockton State College; Pomona; St. Peter, Pleasantville; St. James, Ventor; Assumption Parish, Pomona; Jesuit Fathers and Brother Maryland
Provincial Curia, Baltimore, Maryland; Colombiere Jesuit Community, Baltimore, Maryland.