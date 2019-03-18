6-5 Sr. F.
Solomon averaged 18.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hermits, who finished 22-5 and reached the CAL final. Solomon scored 1,072 career points. He will continue his career at Belmont Abbey, a Division II college in North Carolina.
6-5 Sr. F.
Solomon averaged 18.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hermits, who finished 22-5 and reached the CAL final. Solomon scored 1,072 career points. He will continue his career at Belmont Abbey, a Division II college in North Carolina.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
Whenever Nicholas Huba posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.