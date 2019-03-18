6-5 Sr. F.

Solomon averaged 18.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hermits, who finished 22-5 and reached the CAL final. Solomon scored 1,072 career points. He will continue his career at Belmont Abbey, a Division II college in North Carolina.

