Charlie's Bar in Somers Point closes its doors Mar 17, 2020

Charlie's Bar in Somers Point closed its doors Tuesday for dine-in and take-out, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Contact: 609-272-7241mbilinski@pressofac.comTwitter @ACPressMollyB
