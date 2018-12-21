April 8
There were many surprising victories this year, but none shocked us more than Flair’s WrestleMania 34 victory over a previously unbeaten Asuka.
The match itself was one of the best women’s matches of the year. And the result had large effects on the landscape of women’s wrestling. Asuka struggled a bit, but powered through to eventually win her first main roster women’s championship.
Meanwhile, Flair’s title reign was spun into several feuds with Carmella and Becky Lynch. But it was the latter whose career she changed in a big way.